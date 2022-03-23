^

Nation

Schemer using Facebook for sex with minors arrested in Iligan City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 8:21am
Schemer using Facebook for sex with minors arrested in Iligan City
This file photo taken in Moscow on Oct. 18, 2021, shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a tablet screen.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines — A scheming netizen using Facebook to lure women into illicit sex was entrapped here Tuesday by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Lawyer  Abdul Jamal Dimaporo, head of NBI’s office here, on Wednesday identified the suspect as Louell Vincent Austria, 28, now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Dimaporo told reporters Austria would first offer women money in exchange for footages of them naked via online Messenger and threaten to circulate the obscene video clips if they refuse to have sex with him.

The plot to entrap Austria was hatched after a victim reported to the NBI’s office here her experience with Austria.

Austria did not resist arrest when NBI agents pounced on  him while in a room in a lodging house in Barangay San Miguel here, waiting for her victim who had sought help from the bureau.

Dimaporo said they are to charge Austria with violation of the Expanded Anti Human Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, the Anti Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, the Anti Child Pornography Act of 2009, the Anti-Child Abuse Law and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2009.

