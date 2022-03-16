7 ParaÃ±aque barangays COVID-19 free

7 Parañaque barangays COVID-19 free

MANILA, Philippines — Seven barangays in Parañaque City have been declared free of COVID-19, Mayor Edwin Olivarez announced yesterday.

Olivarez said data from the city health office showed that Barangays Don Galo, La Huerta and Vitalez in the city’s District I have zero cases of COVID-19.

Barangay BF Homes, the largest subdivision in Metro Manila, and Barangays Marcelo Green, San Antonio and Sun Valley in District II have not posted active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 16 barangays in Parañaque, San Isidro and Merville recorded one cases of COVID-19 each, according to Olivarez.

Barangays San Dionisio and Moonwalk logged two active cases of COVID-19 each; Santo Niño and San Martin posted three infections each, and Baclaran and Don Bosco have four cases each.

Barangay Tambo registered the most number of COVID cases with 11.

Olivarez said Parañaque recorded only three new COVID-19 cases on Monday – the lowest tally since the pandemic started in 2020.

Despite the drop in COVID infections in Parañaque, Olivarez urged his constituents to continue complying with health protocols.

The city has logged 50,967 cases of COVID-19 with 49,893 recoveries and 781 deaths since March 2020.