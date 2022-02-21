Man nabbed for P1 million ‘sextortion’ in Taguig

Jerson Pantaleon was apprehended during an entrapment operation, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group’s Women and Children Protection Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Police thwarted a “sextortion” attempt of a man who allegedly blackmailed his former 60-year-old girlfriend for P1 million in Taguig City last week.

The complainant said she sought police help after the suspect threatened to upload their intimate photos and videos online if she failed to give her cash.

Probers said Pantaleon misled the victim by using a fake identity and a new SIM card to carry out the extortion.

“The suspect tried to deceive the victim, but with the technical capability of our personnel, police were able to track him down,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

The suspect is being held on charges of robbery, extortion and violation of the Violence Against Women and Children Act.