Baguio beefs up mental health program as pandemic takes toll

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Baguio City Health Services Office will expand its mental health program in response to rising reports of suicided and self-harm in 2021.

The program includes free assistance to individuals seeking consultations, basic medications and other interventions. This is on top of the health and wellness program information-education-communication (IEC) strategies regularly conducted for the public.

As part of the strategies on the early detection of mental health issues, the CHSO made available a helpline (09190696361) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beyond those hours, people can also call the National Center for Mental Health 24/7 hotlines: 09178998727; 09663514518; 09086392672.

The CHSO recorded a rise in suicides last year, with males making up most of those who died.

Dr. Rowena Galpo, city health services officer, said their mental health program recorded a total of 37 suicide incidents involving 32 males and five females.

Nurse Ricky Ducas, mental health responder and coordinator of the programm, said this was a 23-percent rise from 30 cases in 2020.

"The increase in our suicide cases is alarming and the upturn in male suicide mostly belonging to the young adult age group is staggering," he said.

Ducas said young adults are among the most vulnerable to suicide as their developmental milestones on love and belonging are rooted in their peers and the community.

The CHSO also noted rampant reports of deliberate self-harm among the youth and assessments showed links to dysfunctional family conditions and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Ducas said on the whole, there was an increase in the number of common mental health concerns in 2021 particularly depression, anxiety and psychosis.



He said most of those diagnosed with said mental health issues under the CHSO’s mental health program belonged to the younger age groups followed by the working age category.

There was also a noted increase in patients who sought professional help as compared in the previous year because people now tend to be more open about their mental health issues especially the youth but the challenge remains to be that their parents and elders tend to discount the mental health problems.

"Minsan pumupunta ang bata na mag-isa to seek help at kapag tinanong asan ang guardian for consent, sinasabhan daw kasi ng mga parents or support system na gawa-gawa lang nila or napapanood lang nila or worst is nasabihan sila na ano dapat ikaka-depress eh binigay naman pangangailangan at nakakakain naman sila," Ducas said.

He said another growing concern is how some who are going through mental health issues turn to alcohol use as their coping mechanism and this poses another problem as this can lead to abuse and other health issues.

The city’s mental program works in partnership with the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center Psychiatry Department, Baguio Emergency Medical Service, Baguio City Police Office, the Office of the City Social Welfare and Development and the and the Mental Health Council.

Pandemic and mental health

The Department of Health has acknowledged that the pandemic can affect mental health and has emphasized that those who feel sad or worried during the coronavirus pandemic are not alone.

"Okey lang na hindi ka okey. Hindi ka nag-iisa. May mga taong naandiyan para suportahan ka," it says on its FAQ on mental health.

(It is okay to not be okay. You are not alone. There are people who will support you)

DOH also suggests going on "brain breaks" like getting in touch with family or friends through text messaging, phone calls, or online chat. It says it is important to stay connected with others despite the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic.

"You can talk to them about what you are experiencing," the DOH said.

It also suggests exercise and doing things that make you happy or that relax you.

The department urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.