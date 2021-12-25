

















































 
























Nation
 
Pasig City to donate P5M to local governments of Odette-hit areas
 


Philstar.com
December 25, 2021 | 2:04pm





 
Pasig City to donate P5M to local governments of Odette-hit areas
Young boys beg for money and food from passing drivers along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Dec. 23, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the province.
AFP / Ferdinandh Cabrera
 


MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City vowed on Christmas Day to donate a total of P5 million to the local governments of five provinces hit by Typhoon Odette.


Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said on Twitter that the city’s local government is donating P1 million each to the provincial governments of Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Negros Oriental, Surigao del Norte and Bohol.





Sotto added that the Pasig City government has sent staff in these areas.


“In the spirit of Christmas, let’s find ways to help those in need,” he said.


Metro Manila mayors agreed on Tuesday to release P100 million from the savings of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to aid local government units battered by Odette.


The Manila City government, meanwhile, set aside P2.5 million worth of funds to give as relief assistance to victims of Typhoon Odette.


As of Christmas Day, 367 people have been reported dead following the onslaught of Odette in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. A further 62 are missing, while 732 are injured, and over 3.56 million people are affected.


The NDRRMC also estimated that infrastructure took almost P4 billion worth in damage from the typhoon, while agriculture losses amounted to P2 billion. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









