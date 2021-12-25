

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
‘Odette’ death toll rises to 367
 


Philstar.com
December 25, 2021 | 11:10am





 
â€˜Odetteâ€™ death toll rises to 367
A resident gathers wood as he tries to fix his damaged house in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, on December 24, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city.
Ferdinadh Cabrera / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who died due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) has risen to 367 as of Christmas Day, the Philippines’ disaster agency reported.


Of this number, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said only 44 so far have been confirmed, while 323 are up for validation.



The NDRRMC also said that of the casualties, 237 are still unidentified, 78 are male and 52 are female.


More people have also been reported missing, with the number climbing up to 62 from 58 on Christmas Eve.


Meanwhile, the disaster agency said there are 732 people who were injured in the onslaught of Odette, considered to be the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this year.


The NDRRMC said the typhoon affected 918,877 families or over 3.56 million people across 11 regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.


It also estimated that infrastructure took almost P4 billion worth in damage from the typhoon, while agriculture losses amounted to P2 billion.


President Rodrigo Duterte has apologized for the delay in the government’s response in areas struck by the typhoon, but vowed that aid is on the way.


Duterte committed P10 billion in aid for Odette victims, but the budget department has so far only released P1 billion to local governments affected by the typhoon. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest









 




Trending







In photos: Areas battered by Odette, before and after







In photos: Areas battered by Odette, before and after



1 day ago 


New satellite images from the United Nations Satellite Centre show widespread damage on several structures in areas battered...








Headlines
fbtw













Government vax target: 77 million Pinoys by Q1







Government vax target: 77 million Pinoys by Q1



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
16 hours ago 


The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by the first quarter of 2022, National Task Force against...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte urges couples to limit children to 3







Duterte urges couples to limit children to 3



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


Blaming poverty on the country’s large population, President Duterte has urged Filipino couples to limit their children...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list







Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list



1 day ago 


The Commission on Elections has trimmed down its tentative list of candidates for the 2022 elections with 15 presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia







DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia



23 hours ago 


The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it charted a special repatriation flight that brought home 354 distressed...







 
Headlines
fbtw










Latest









'Odette' survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas







'Odette' survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas



By Ron Lopez |
3 hours ago 


Father Ricardo Virtudazo stands in a pool of water in his typhoon-hit church in the southern Philippines delivering Christmas...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte to Pinoys: Help each other to heal, rebuild







Duterte to Pinoys: Help each other to heal, rebuild



5 hours ago 


“There is a time and season for everything, and Christmas is a time for peace. Let us continue to help each other to...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte giving P5,000 to each family affected by Odette







Duterte giving P5,000 to each family affected by Odette



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


President Duterte promised a cash grant of P5,000 for each family displaced by Typhoon Odette and said he would work through...








Headlines
fbtw













Pitmaster partners with Marines for Odette relief







Pitmaster partners with Marines for Odette relief



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
16 hours ago 


The Pitmaster Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of electronic sabong or e-sabong operator Lucky 8 Star Quest...








Headlines
fbtw













BBM-Sara UniTeam continues Odette relief mission




December 25, 2021 - 12:00am 


The UniTeam Humanitarian Mission led by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has continued its relief operations to help victims of Super Typhoon Odette...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 
























 













Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with