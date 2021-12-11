
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot
                        

                           
December 11, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot
Before the winning P84-million Mega Lotto ticket, two other bettors from Pangasinan and Cavite earlier this month went home with P5.9 million each.
MANILA, Philippines — An unnamed bettor will be claiming P83.75-million Mega Lotto 6/25 jackpot, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said Saturday.



The lone winner placed the lucky combination of 33-27-18-42-03-23 in Santa Rosa City in Laguna. The ticket was drawn Friday night.



The sizeable winning, however, is still subject to a 20% tax under Republic Act 10963 or TRAIN law.



Two other bettors from Pangasinan and Cavite earlier this month went home with P5.9 million each after 6/42 lotto draws.



The government's sweepstakes arm raises funds for health programs, medical assistance and services.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

