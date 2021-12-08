
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
QC to Marcos motorcade: Ensure safety of participants
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
QC to Marcos motorcade: Ensure safety of participants
Photo shows the BBM-Duterte Uniteam motorcade and culminating program held Wednesday, December 8.
Lakas-CMD / Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government appealed Wednesday to the organizers of the BBM-Duterte Uniteam motorcade and culminating program to ensure the safety of the motorcade's participants, and of Quezon City residents who will be affected by the gathering.



Organized by the Malayang Quezon City tandem of Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Partylist) and Councilor Winston Castelo, the motorcade began on the eastbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, at 7:30 a.m.



“BBM and Mayor Sara are hugely popular and enjoy wide support in Quezon City and Metro Manila,” Defensor and Castelo said in a joint statement.



In a statement Wednesday, the city said that it is ready to liaise with all political groups that want to hold activities in the city, to ensure that minimum health protocols are followed and the safety of everyone is not endangered especially in the event of a pandemic.



"The local government is saddened that the motorcade organizer seemed to have changed his mind and refused to coordinate with the local government, despite a meeting on Monday where the city ensured the deployment of at least 1,000 police and DPOS personnel, DRRMO, Task Force Disiplina, and BFP," the statement read. 



READ: Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally






According to the Metro Manila Development Authority, traffic "from Ever Gotesco to Sandigan is moderate to slow-moving due to [the] political caravan assembly" occupying three lanes. 



This comes after tensions brewed between Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who is gunning for reelection, and Defensor who claimed that city hall rejected a request to use an area of the Quezon Memorial Circle for a political event because of bias.



To recall, Defensor claimed that Belmote rejected the group's request to use the Liwasang Aurora in the Quezon Memorial Circle and claimed "harrassment" against a rally for presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.



READ: Joy Belmonte seeks second term as Quezon City mayor



Belmonte denied the allegation, saying she was "shocked" that the city's quick response would be "misconstrued as having rejected the proposal without clarifying exactly what that activity center was."



"Despite the abrupt withdrawal of their request, the local government will continue to provide support although our known details on the upcoming gathering are limited," the local government said Wednesday.



___



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

