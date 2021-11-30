

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 5:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Belmonte refutes Defensor claim: City offered venue for planned rally
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte as seen in a Nov. 7, 2021 photo. 
QC Government  /  Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte refuted allegations made by Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) that city hall rejected a request to use an area of the Quezon Memorial Circle for a political event because of bias.



Belmonte, in a virtual conference, clarified the city government did not reject Defensor's request to use an activity center at the Quezon Memorial Circle on December 8.





The mayor said she did not think the city government's response would offend Defensor. She mentioned that their office gave a response to Defensor’s request for use of an "activity area" at the Quezon Memorial Circle by saying they could use a city-owned covered court instead.



Belmonte added that she was "shocked" that the city's quick response would be "misconstrued as having rejected the proposal without clarifying exactly what that activity center was."



Defensor is running for mayor of Quezon City, where Belmonte is seeking reelection.



Request to use ‘activity center’



Defensor accused Belmonte of rejecting their request to use Liwasang Aurora in the Quezon Memorial Circle and claimed "harrassment" against a rally for presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.



Lawyer Ari Ancheta, from Defensor’s team, said they sent a messenger to the administrative office of the Quezon Memorial Circle on November 25 and were told that the Liwasang Aurora is free on December 6 to 9. They wrote a letter on the same day, which Belmonte’s office received the following day.



The first letter sent by Defensor, as shared by Belmonte, stated that they are requesting assistance from the Quezon City Mayor’s Office in procuring permits for an event that the Malayang Quezon City organization is preparing.



"The said event will involve a motorcade around Quezon City on 8 December 2021, which will culminate in a ceremony inside the activity area of the Quezon City Memorial Circle," the letter, which the Mayor’s Office received on November 26, read.



Defensor also showed the same letter in the interview posted on his Facebook page.






On the same day,  Elmo San Diego of the city's Department of Public Order & Safety wrote to Defensor referring to the latter’s letter "for the use of the Quezon Memorial Circle Covered Court on December 8" for the event they are putting up.



The letter from San Diego, a retired police general, also stated that the QC government does not object to the request, so long as health protocols are observed.



On November 29, Defensor wrote to Belmonte and sought reconsideration that they may be allowed to use Liwasang Aurora instead of the basketball court, asserting that they made it clear that they wanted to use the prior venue when they talked to the administration of the QC Circle.



“We were therefore surprised a day after when the same staff told us that the Liwasang Aurora was booked for the whole December by the Quezon City local government,” Defensor said in the interview.



Coordination meeting



On Tuesday,  San Diego replied to Defensor saying that if his group will insist on using Liwasang Aurora, they would need to have a coordination meeting to ensure the observance of health protocols.



"The area that you requested, the Liwasang Aurora, is a Child-Friendly Safe Zone, which is reserved for children and their families to enjoy quality time with each other," San Diego's letter read.



He added that there are still many unvaccinated children and that there might be a risk of exposure.



Lawyer Niño Casimiro, city attorney, also said that the letters would prove that they are not blocking anything.



"There is nothing being blocked, the QC government has not issued any denial. It is wrong to say that because you can see that they are the ones thanking [us] for prompt action," Casimiro said in Filipino.



Belmonte also said they have already asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government for guidelines for political rallies. She said the DILG replied that these are still being crafted since the campaign season has yet to start.



She said a meeting has been set with Defensor on December 2 to discuss safety guidelines for the planned rally. The DILG will attend the rally to align safety guidelines, the mayor also said. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5/Martie Bautista



 



--



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      JOY BELMONTE
                                                      MIKE DEFENSOR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bong Go withdraws, says he was unprepared for presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go’s announcement that he is withdrawing his presidential bid may leave the ruling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Partido Federal: Disqualification penalty doesn't apply to Marcos' unfiled ITRs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officers of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) have sought to intervene in the petitions to block the bid of their presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 May polls a reset button for Pinoys &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
May polls a reset button for Pinoys – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The May 2022 elections are a chance for Filipinos to hit the reset button to start a new kind of politics where ordinary citizens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPC probes telcos on fake jobs, investment schemes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPC probes telcos on fake jobs, investment schemes


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Privacy Commission has launched a probe into whether telecommunication companies  and payment platforms exercise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Weak explosion' detected at Pinatubo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Weak explosion' detected at Pinatubo


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The event generated a plume that was detected as far as Tokyo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO: Premature to go back to face shields to curb Omicron risk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO: Premature to go back to face shields to curb Omicron risk


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Abeyasinghe stressed the importance of wearing face masks, observing physical distancing, and practicing hand hygiene.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF weighing its options on mandatory vaccination &mdash; Nograles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF weighing its options on mandatory vaccination — Nograles


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task force is weighing its options on the proposal to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, but such...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Drug war' victims' kin to ICC: No genuine local probe, no investigation into Duterte accountability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Drug war' victims' kin to ICC: No genuine local probe, no investigation into Duterte accountability


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no genuine domestic investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s "war on drugs" and the probe does not cover...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos urged to be a hero like Andres Bonifacio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos urged to be a hero like Andres Bonifacio


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a speech commemorating Bonifacio’s 158th birth anniversary, Duterte said the public should emulate the hero’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with