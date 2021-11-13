PNP employee in hot water over rice scam

MALOLOS, Philippines — A non-uniformed personnel of the Bocaue police in Bulacan is in hot water over an alleged rice scam.

Lt. Col. Ronnie Pascua, acting Bocaue police chief, said investigation showed that Ayla Joy dela Cruz told her victims that they could earn up to 50 percent of their investments in her rice business.

Eight complainants claimed they have invested P1.4 million, but failed to receive what was promised to them.

It was found out that the suspect has no permit and other pertinent documents for her supposed rice business.