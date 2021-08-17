Muntinlupa public hospital overcrowded

MANILA, Philippines — The Ospital ng Muntinlupa (OsMun) is now beyond full capacity, with 237 patients occupying 206 beds as of Sunday.

The hospital, run by the city government, said its 103 beds allotted for COVID-19 cases are occupied by 106 patients.

Last Sunday, the city government recorded 1,547 active cases, 14,596 recovered patients and 405 fatalities, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16,548.

Meanwhile, the city government launched last night its night-time COVID-19 inoculation program, which would allow economic frontliners to get vaccinated.

Around 700 people were targeted to be jabbed at the New Cupang Health Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The night-time vaccination would be scheduled every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those scheduled for the night-time vaccination must show their schedule confirmation, sent via text, to authorities manning checkpoints.