Manila calls for volunteers as city prepares for 24/7 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Manila is gearing up for the rollout out of 24/7 vaccination program and has called on volunteers to augment manpower, its Public Information Office announced Monday.

In a statement, the Manila PIO said Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city is set to start its 24/7 operations of vaccination in the coming weeks.

“Waiting for night shift volunteers and the vaccine, will take advantage of [enhance community quarantine] status in the coming days,” Moreno, in a separate message, told reporters.

On August 6, Metro Manila will revert to ECQ status for the next two weeks as the government arrest the increase of COVID-19 infections with the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Health authorities have so far detected 216 COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant. Coronavirus infections meanwhile hit 1,597,689 on August 1.

Over the weekend, Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos said the National Capital Region is aiming to inoculate their residents during the ECQ period.

Call for volunteers

As the capital prepares for vaccination even at night, Moreno has called on volunteer medical professionals.

“Kung sinumang lisensyadong puwedeng magbakuna, idu-duty ko kayo sa gabi to replenish our workforce, our medical frontliners during daytime,” he said.

The city is asking for:

Doctors

Nurses

Dentists

Midwives

Pharmacists

Other professionals of allied health

Graduates or students who are computer-literate

Interested volunteers may contact 09951069524 or 09606040771, the Manila PIO added. — Kristine Joy Patag