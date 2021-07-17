Motorist who cursed at cops charged

MANILA, Philippines — Charges were filed against a motorist claiming to be the son of an influential person who was caught on a viral video threatening and hurling profanities at police officers who apprehended him for a traffic violation in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday.

Complaints of alarm and scandal, resistance and disobedience to an agent of a person in authority and direct assault were filed against Franz Luke Orbos, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said yesterday.

Orbos, a resident of San Juan City, was being cited for illegally parking his vehicle along Susana Heights Road in Barangay Tunasan when he went berserk.

The suspect, who was allegedly drunk during the incident, cursed and challenged the police officers.

“T***na niyo hindi kilala kung sino tatay ko ha (You sons of bitches, do you know who my father is)?” he yelled at the police.

Orbos did not identify who his father was during the four-minute video. Police officers eventually subdued Orbos and placed him in handcuffs as he continued shouting profanities.

Eleazar warned people belonging to influential families that they will be arrested and face charges if they exhibit unruly behavior in public.