#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
No injuries, damaged equipment seen from Pasig hospital fire
This photo shows the fire that broke out at the Pasig City General Hospital on May 12, 2021. Officials said no injuries and damaged equipment were reported.
Release/Palatiw Fire and Rescue Volunteer

No injuries, damaged equipment seen from Pasig hospital fire

(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig authorities on Wednesday reported no injuries and damaged equipment from a fire that hit the city's general hospital this morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the incident broke out at 10:37 a.m. at the facility's storage area in Barangay Maybunga.

It reached third alarm status by 11:09 a.m., and was declared fire out at 3:01 this afternoon.

"Fortunately, no injuries were tallied and no major equipment and supply were affected by the fire," Pasig's public information office said in an update in Filipino.

Mayor Vico Sotto wrote on Twitter that some 14 patients had to be transferred to other facilities in the hospital due to the incident.

He said too that the fire grew in size as it hit a stockpile of alcohol there. The extent of the fire, including the cost of its damage, have yet to be determined.

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION PASIG CITY PASIG CITY GENERAL HOSPITAL VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 BIFF bandits killed in firefight with Army
5 BIFF bandits killed in firefight with Army
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
The five BIFF gunmen, initially identified only as Anding, Said, Bitol, Musib and Habib, were killed in an encounter with...
Nation
fbfb
Lawmakers call for moratorium on tuition hikes
Lawmakers call for moratorium on tuition hikes
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Congressmen yesterday called for a moratorium on tuition and other fee increases for school year 2021-2022 amid the pand...
Nation
fbfb
Bulusan alert level raised to 1
Bulusan alert level raised to 1
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert status of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon from zero to...
Nation
fbfb
Erring Caloocan resort also lacks DOT accreditation
Erring Caloocan resort also lacks DOT accreditation
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday said the erring resort in Caloocan City, operating despite the implementation of a ban...
Nation
fbfb
MPD sets outpost at Baseco beach
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The Manila Police District has set up a police outpost at Baseco beach to prevent people from swimming in Manila Bay, which is prohibited under the prevailing modified enhanced community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila: 100% of ayuda distributed
Manila: 100% of ayuda distributed
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The city government of Manila has distributed 100 percent of the national government’s financial assistance for residents...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City distributes 1.2 million face masks to residents
By Janvic Mateo | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has started the distribution of 1.2 million face masks and 300,000 face shields to indigent residents following President Duterte’s directive to detain those caught without or improperly...
Nation
fbfb
Teens forced into sex-for-rice scheme – UNFPA
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Girls as young as 13 are being coerced into having sex in exchange for bags of rice since the pandemic started, a representative of the United Nations Population Fund said during a Senate hearing yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte declares state of calamity due to ASF
By Christina Mendez | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Citing the more than P100 billion in losses to the local hog sector and related industries, President Duterte has placed the entire country under a state of calamity due to the outbreak of African swine fever
Nation
fbfb
Jailed COVID-19 hit KMP leader dies
By Ding Cervantes | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Detained Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas vice chairman Joseph Canlas died of complications due to COVID-19 yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with