No injuries, damaged equipment seen from Pasig hospital fire

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig authorities on Wednesday reported no injuries and damaged equipment from a fire that hit the city's general hospital this morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the incident broke out at 10:37 a.m. at the facility's storage area in Barangay Maybunga.

It reached third alarm status by 11:09 a.m., and was declared fire out at 3:01 this afternoon.

"Fortunately, no injuries were tallied and no major equipment and supply were affected by the fire," Pasig's public information office said in an update in Filipino.

Mayor Vico Sotto wrote on Twitter that some 14 patients had to be transferred to other facilities in the hospital due to the incident.

He said too that the fire grew in size as it hit a stockpile of alcohol there. The extent of the fire, including the cost of its damage, have yet to be determined.