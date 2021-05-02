#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
PNP confirms arrest of Anakbayan Naga chairperson
Photo release shows Naga City police outside the house of Anakbayan Naga Chairperson Sasah Sta. Rosa.
Release / PNP PIO

PNP confirms arrest of Anakbayan Naga chairperson

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2021 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The national police confirmed Sunday the arrest of Anakbayan Naga City chairperson Sasah Sta. Rosa at her home.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Debold Sinas said that Sta. Rosa is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of Camarines Sur for investigation and filing of cases for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Illegal possession of explosives—a charge that many other activists face.

Separate reports from Anakbayan said that armed SWAT and uniformed personnel stormed the 21-year-old youth leader's residence at three in the morning. The official police report left out the time of the arrest. 

Sta. Rosa's family, they said, was forced out of the home as a search of their house ensued. Police took around 40 minutes to finish their search.  

The group added that the activist and her family were all made to lie on the ground before the search warrant was presented to them. 

Sinas said that the group was acting on a search warrant signed by Judge Edgar Armes of the Legazpi City Regional Trial Court. 

Activist red-tagged in official police report

Police reports also red-tagged the youth leader, calling her an "alleged member of the communist underground movement." It is not clear what the basis of this claim is, but police frequently conflate members of progressive groups with armed rebels. 

The same report also claimed that the following items were seized during the arrest:

  • One (1) Unit of Cal 9mm pistol with Marking of STAR Becheveras Fibar-Espana;
  • One (1) Magazine for 9MM Pistol;
  • Eight (8) pcs live ammunition for Cal. 9mm;
  • One (1) Fragmented Hand Grenade;
  • One (1) Improvised IED
  • Switch with Inserted 9V Battery;
  • Two (2) pieces 9V Battery;
  • One (1) Seven 7 and 1/2 Red Cord (Time Fuse);
  • One (1) Book with Cover Page of Batayang Kurso ng Partido;
  • One (1) Black Shirt with Markings "Rebolusyon Hindi Eleksyon"; and
  • One (1) Green Envelope containing other Documents.

Late-night raids on progressive leaders to search homes and offices for firearms and explosives has become common under the Duterte administration.

Rights groups both here and abroad have said that there is "damning evidence" that personnel of the national police plant evidence during arrests to justify their crackdown on activists and on government critics. 

Others raids have resulted in the killings of activists, with cops saying they violently resisted arrest.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Bicol Secretary General Dan Balucio was also arrested at his home in Sto. Domingo, Albay at four in the morning Sunday.

"The PNP anti-criminality campaign will continue to intensify its measures and strategies with the help and support of the public, to arrest persons who pose a threat to the peace and order of the community," Sinas said.

ANAKBAYAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Family of 3 arrested for beating 2 workers
Family of 3 arrested for beating 2 workers
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A couple, their son and their family driver were arrested at their home in Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque on Thursday...
Nation
fbfb
Valencia top cop’s dismissal sought
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal of the police chief of Valencia in Bukidnon in connection with a video that went viral showing a policeman putting a gun...
Nation
fbfb
‘Worst visitor arrivals in Boracay’
By Elijah Felice Rosales | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Boracay recorded its ”worst” visitor arrivals last month as residents of Metro Manila were barred from traveling while the region remains under stricter community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
Bong Go opens Malasakit Center in Leyte
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go attended the launch of the country’s 104th Malasakit Center in Palo, Leyte on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Labor Day protest: 20 nabbed in Cebu
By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Partido Manggagawa (PM) condemned the arrest of 20 of its members who assembled at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City yesterday to mark Labor Day.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Mocha Uson distributes financial aid to OFWs
Mocha Uson distributes financial aid to OFWs
13 hours ago
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrators Mocha Uson and Bubsie Sabarez have been going around the country...
Nation
fbfb
Greenhills hostage-taker gets 6 years
Greenhills hostage-taker gets 6 years
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A security guard who took more than 50 people hostage at the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan last year was sentenced...
Nation
fbfb
2 attendees at actress&rsquo; pantry positive for COVID-19
2 attendees at actress’ pantry positive for COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Two Quezon City residents who went to the community pantry organized by actress Angel Locsin have tested positive for COVID-19,...
Nation
fbfb
15,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive at NAIA
15,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Some 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines from Russia arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3...
Nation
fbfb
DOLE inks pact to hire 5,754 contact tracers
DOLE inks pact to hire 5,754 contact tracers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has signed an inter-agency agreement with the Department of the Interior and Local...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with