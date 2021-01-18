#VACCINEWATCHPH
BARMM banner raised to mark 2nd anniversary of Bangsamoro law ratification
Despite inclement weather, the symbolic raising of the Bangsamoro banner at the regional government complex in Cotabato City proceeded on January 18, 2021.
The STAR/John Unson

BARMM banner raised to mark 2nd anniversary of Bangsamoro law ratification

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 3:16pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Downpours did not affect Monday's first ever hoisting of the Bangsamoro region's banner to highlight the second founding anniversary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

BARMM officials together raised the banner below the Philippine flag at on Monday morning at the regional government center in Cotabato City as part of the week-long commemoration of the January 2019 ratification of Republic Act 9054, also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Voters in the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, in Cotabato City and in 63 barangays in different towns in North Cotabato province in Region 12 voted to ratify the BOL, paving the way for ARMM's replacement by the BARMM.

BARMM's chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, told reporters Monday they value the Bangsamoro regional government dearly.

"It is like a fruit of the blood, sweat and tears of the Moro communities that waged a rebellion for self-governance," Ebrahim said

Ebrahim is chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose two compacts with Malacañang, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, resulted in the creation of the Bangsamoro region.

He said he is grateful to President Rodrigo Duterte for standing by the government's commitment to implementing the CAB.

