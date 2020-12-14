#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Police nab suspects in murder of Pangasinan journalist
Virgilio Maganes is the 18th journalist slain under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
National Union of Journalists of the Philippines
Police nab suspects in murder of Pangasinan journalist
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has arrested a suspect linked to the killing of Virgilio Maganes, the journalist gunned down in Pangasinan in early November. 

Speaking before reporters at a briefing Monday morning, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the PNP, disclosed that a Special Investigation Task Group had arrested Noe Ducay, suspected to be gunman in the attack. Sinas said Dusay was "positively identified by witnesses." 

The SITG will be filing a murder case against the Dusay along with "several John Does," which is used for suspects who are yet to be identified. 

"His other companion is also being searched for by police, however he has also been identified already," Sinas said in Filipino.

To recall, Maganes was shot in front of his home in Sitio Licsab, Barangay San Blas. Witnesses accounts said he was shot at least six times.

Sinas sees 'personal grudge' as motive for killing

Maganes, a commentator for tdwPR radio and a writer for the Northern Watch, is the eighteenth journalist killed under the Duterte administration. He had already survived an earlier attempt on his life four years ago when motorcycle-riding gunmen also fired at Maganes while he was onboard a tricycle.

His suspected killer, Ducay, was motivated by a "personal grudge," Sinas said, though it is not clear what this was about.

In a statement issued in the wake of his shooting, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines expressed concern that Maganes was unprotected despite the first assassination attempt remaining unsolved. 

“We demand that authorities work fast to solve his death, which could be related to the botched attempt on his life on November 8, 2016. Even as we mourn the loss of a colleague and extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those he left behind; the community of independent Filipino journalists shall not let his death be in vain. We will continue to seek justice for Vir and all our other fallen colleagues as we continue our struggle for genuine freedom of the press and of expression in our country," the NUJP also said. 

Sinas has himself not taken kindly to critical reporting, having found himself on the receiving end of criticism after he reportedly forced members of the Metro Manila police press corps to pack up and vacate what was their press office for decades following a slew of "media protocols", which earned him the reputation at the time of being "anti-media."

When news broke earlier this year of Sinas' birthday party held amid the strict enhanced community quarantine, the National Capital Region Police Office removed Rappler police reporter Rambo Talabong from its press corps group chat. — Franco Luna with reports from The STAR 

MEDIA SECURITY NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS IN THE PHILIPPINES NUJP PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP official faces ax over Parojinog assault
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismisssal of a police official who reportedly...
Nation
fbfb
Malate police chief sacked
By Rey Galupo | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The chief of the Manila Police District Station 9 in Malate has been relieved from his post for alleged neglect of duty.
Nation
fbfb
4 ‘fake’ real estate agents nabbed in Cavite
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons tagged in real estate scams were arrested in Cavite on Friday, authorities reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
7 Zambales ‘ninja cops’ relieved
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven police officers in Zambales were relieved from their posts for allegedly recycling illegal drugs seized from anti-narcotics operations.
Nation
fbfb
Wanted American nabbed in Cebu
By Evelyn Macairan | December 14, 2020 - 12:00am
An American wanted for sexual offenses in the US has been arrested in Cebu, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
23 held for quarantine breach at baptismal party
By Rey Galupo | 15 hours ago
At least 23 people were arrested for violating COVID-19 health protocols during a baptismal party at the Manila North Cemetery...
Nation
fbfb
Power supply glitch hits MRT-3
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Several stations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 stopped operations yesterday due to a power supply glitch.
Nation
fbfb
Lotto winner yet to claim P265.3 million prize
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The lone bettor from Manila who won the P265.3-million jackpot of the Super Lotto’s draw last week has yet to claim...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in PNP rise to 8,559
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing to 8,559 the total number of PNP personnel...
Nation
fbfb
Magat Dam hits critical level anew
By Victor Martin | 15 hours ago
The water level in Magat Dam, located along the borders of Isabela and Ifugao provinces, reached the critical level yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with