Moreno bans daytime videoke, karaoke in Manila City

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City is cracking down on excessive noise, citing complaints from parents whose children are learning from home amid the pandemic.
Following an ordinance issued by Mayor Isko Moreno, daytime videoke and karaoke is now banned in Manila City for most of the week.
"Under Ordinance No. 8688, Mayor @IskoMoreno said the use of karaoke and videoke machines as well as sound-producing devices which tend to disturb the community are prohibited from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Saturday," the city's public information office said on its Twitter account.
Manila City PIO said Moreno implemented the ban after receiving "complaints from parents of students whose online classes were disturbed by neighbors using karaoke machines."
The ban also came shortly after the interior department and police leadership earlier this week urged local governments to enact ordinances prohibiting videoke and "other loud, distracting noises" during online classes as students adjust to blended learning which officially began Monday.
The ordinance imposes a fine of P1,000 to violators on their first offense, P2,000 on their second offense, and P3,000 for the third and succeeding offenses. "The Ordinance shall take effect immediately upon approval," the document dated Oct. 8, 2020, reads.
Similar ordinances have been used in the past as basis to further intensify police presence in barangays, allowing police commanders to impose crackdowns and later, harsher penalties on violators. The same strategy was employed by the Joint Task Force COVID Shield after it encouraged local governments to craft ordinances banning alcohol, loitering and smoking among others.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered the removal of fees from Automated Fare Collection System cards.
This comes within days of the Department of Transportation ordering the "No Beep card, no ride" policy on the EDSA Busway over the collection of P80 per card by service provider AF Payments Inc.
AF Payments had said the cards were being sold for zero profit and were partially subsidized.
The LTFRB says commuters will only have to pay for their fare and not the reloadable cards.
AF Payments Inc. will give away 125,000 Beep cards to the public for free, ONE News reports.
This comes after the Department of Transportation threatened to suspend the use of Beep cards on the EDSA Busway over an 80-peso fee that AFPI collects for the cards.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said the cards should be free.
ONE News reports said the cost of the cards, which AF Payments last week said is sold at zero profit and is already partially subsidized, will be shouldered by its shareholders "as well as donations from Ayala Infrastructure's various business groups."
The Department of Transportation says it will suspend implementation of the Beep cards on public utility buses after implementing the project on October 1.
It said the suspension is because of "the refusal of AF Payments, Inc., the provider of the automatic fare collection system (AFCS) at the EDSA Busway, to waive the cost of the beep card despite consistent pleas made by the government."
AF Payments this week said the cards are already sold at no profit and are partially subsidized,
"The EDSA Bus Consortia stated that they will look for another AFCS provider who can offer a better solution to the existing problem. Meeting with other AFCS providers is scheduled on Tuesday morning," DOTr also said.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says the local government will be conducting regular free mass swab testing for public market vendors, mall employees, mall employees, supermarket employees, hotel staffers, restaurant workers and drivers of public transportation.
Moreno says they will try to reach as many as possible with the help of the new RT-PCR molecular laboratory at Sta. Ana Hospital.
"Gusto namin bigyan ng kapanatagan ang mga Batang Maynila, na ang mga manggagawang nakakahalubilo nila ay mga healthy persons. We need to manage and balance public health and the economy," Moreno says.
