#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Task force sends out more cops 'to make homes conducive for online classes'
Photo dated August 26 shows members of the Manila Police District's SWAT force patrolling the Blumentritt Market to enforce quarantine protocols amid the general community quarantine.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Task force sends out more cops 'to make homes conducive for online classes'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Over the education department's National School Opening Day program on Monday, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force said that it directed police commanders to further intensify police visibility to "make homes and communities conducive for online classes." 

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Joint Task Force COVID Shield said that the directive was "buoyed by viral videos about how hard-headed quarantine violators would scamper away once a police patrol vehicle passes by."

The task force added that police leadership was again reminded to coordinate with the local government units at the barangay level to implement ordinances "that would support the online classes, including ordinances against drinking in public and others regulating the use of videoke during online classes."

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, task force commander, said that recent videos showing quarantine violators running away and returning to their homes as police cars approach their area proved that they were aware of their violations. 

'Minimize unnecessary noise'

It is not clear how having more cops on the roads can make homes and communities more conducive for online classes, although the task force said that the directive was meant to "minimize the unnecessary noise especially coming from quarantine violators."

“The police presence on the streets and in the community is also in time for the start of the classes for public schools nationwide. Through the police presence in the community, our online learners would not be disturbed and distracted by the noises coming from the people who hang out on the streets,” said Eleazar.

RELATED: 'Disiplina' campaign about volunteerism, not enforcement — DILG

“Our local police personnel and barangay officials should work together to extend all the necessary assistance to make sure that our online learners would be able to concentrate on their study,” he also said.

Some of the videos, Eleazar added, showed that most of those recorded were caught on camera not wearing face masks and violating protocols on mass gatherings. It is not clear if the videos were sent as reports to the task force or if they were sourced from "observations on social media," which the task force has used as the basis for intensified enforcement in the past.

Earlier, the task force put up a Facebook page to receive complaints of quarantine violations. When a group of youths were caught in pictures drinking at a birthday party, for instance, Taguig City police immediately took action and arrested all 16 of them

No arrests were made during the government-sponsored "opening" of the Manila Baywalk the crushed dolomite shores in September, however. The mass gathering for some reason did not receive the same treatment as earlier protests against the controversial anti-terror law earlier in the quarantine and during the president's State of the Nation Address. 

The joint task force also tasked police commanders to ensure that minors would not be allowed in internet shops as part of the quarantine rules.

COVID-19 JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD JTF CV SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IATF studying lifting travel ban on foreigners
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The multi-agency pandemic task force has ordered a technical working group to review the travel ban on foreigners as some...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership showdown seen on October 14
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
The House leadership will be decided on Oct. 14, and the numbers between incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque...
Headlines
fbfb
22 million back to school under ‘new normal’
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
For the first time in the country’s history, 22 million public elementary and high school students begin today their...
Headlines
fbfb
Intelligence chief stands by Facebook posts calling Makabayan reps terrorists
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
The head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency on Sunday disputed allegations that he is sharing false information...
Headlines
fbfb
Beep suspended; cash OK on busway
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Commuters using the EDSA Busway can again use cash to pay for their fares beginning today as the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP chief: We do not authorize red-tagging
By Franco Luna | 30 minutes ago
"We do not authorize that (red-tagging). If they want to do that, they can do it on their own, but they should not use the...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: 41,892 displaced OFWs repatriated in September; most from Middle East
3 hours ago
An additional 41,892 Filipino migrant workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 crisis returned home in September, the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr wants multiple card providers for interoperable cashless fare systems
4 hours ago
The department announced on Sunday that cash transactions would also be allowed on the EDSA Busway for now. It also said it...
Headlines
fbfb
16.5 million households to access broadcast education
13 hours ago
Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Ramon “RJ” Jacinto has announced the enlistment of 315...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate eyes raps vs more PhilHealth officials
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate may file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with