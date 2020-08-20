Food take-out, delivery in Manila now allowed 24/7

MANILA, Philippines — Take-out and delivery services in all food establishments in the City of Manila will now be available 24 hours daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday evening issued Executive Order No. 35 allowing the take-out and food delivery services to operate on a 24-hour basis. The city government said this is its “own little way to protect the jobs of Manilans and to help businesses operate and survive the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With this new directive, restaurants are “allowed to operate beyond the curfew hours of the city, provided that it shall cater only to those authorized persons outside of residence,” Moreno said in a statement.

“The City of Manila sees the need to slowly open the economy of the city, particularly in the food and restaurant industry ad to balance this with the demand from the general public, which may serve as stimulus of economic growth,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said an 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew will be enforced upon cities in Metro Manila.

READ: 8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang

The city mayor reminded that food establishments are allowed to operate at 30% venue capacity following guidelines under general community quarantine. Minimum public health standards shall observed at all times.

Food establishments must also be compliant with guidelines from the Departments of Tourism, Trade and Industry, Labor and Employment and Health, Moreno added.

Manila, the rest of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces transitioned back to GCQ on August 19 and will be under this status until August 31. — Kristine Joy Patag