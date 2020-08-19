8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila â€” MalacaÃ±ang

#VACCINEWATCHPH
In this August 4, 2020, photo, members of the Manila Police District check for identification and proof of residence from motorists passing through the checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila as part of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
(Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government units in Metro Manila.

"I understand the mayors voted. There was a majority, that the curfew hours should be 8 [pm] to 5 [am]," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines.

According to Roque, the COVID-19 task force discussed the matter during a meeting Tuesday night.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night reverted Metro Manila and nearby provinces back to a general community quarantine (GCQ) after placing it under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for 13 days at the urging of medical frontliners who called for a time out amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Roque, that same day, said Metro Manila mayors were in favor of placing the capital region under GCQ but agreed it should not be as lenient as the scenario before the imposition of MECQ.

With the Department of Health reporting 4,836 additional COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the national caseload is currently logged at 169, 213 while fatalities are at 2,687.

It has been 155 days since the Philippines was first placed under community quarantine — the longest lockdown in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 18, 2020 - 8:26am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

August 18, 2020 - 8:26am

MRT-3 will be resuming its operations on Wednesday, August 19, as Metro Manila ends its modified enhanced community quarantine status.

This announcement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte declared that Metro Manila and, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will revert to a more relaxed general community quarantine.

August 17, 2020 - 10:35am

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announces that the local government passed an ordinance waiving all regulatory fees for private schools until face-to-face classes are allowed.

"We know private schools are having a difficlut time too, and some are in danger of closing. Many of their students can't afford tuition anymore," Sotto says.

The local ordinance also includes extension of scholarship fund to 3,000 indifent private school students.

 

 

August 14, 2020 - 10:05am

The government of Quezon City is considering to place at least 25 villages inder special concern lockdown for being COVID-19 hotspots, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says.

Nograles, co-chairperson of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says they have agreed with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on a six-step approach to address the pandemic.

"Quezon City has already been doing special concern lockdowns to control transmission," he says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart".

August 12, 2020 - 11:46am

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announces it will allot P20 million from its 2020 internal income for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines once available to protect its employees.

“The vaccine will add up to our sustained efforts against COVID-19. Our personnel who are mostly frontliners can be fully secured of their health,” MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim says.

“Our employees' families are as important as they are to us. We want them to be protected, too,” Lim adds.

August 8, 2020 - 9:55am

St. Luke's Medical Center announces that its COVID-19 wards and ICUs in Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City are at full capacity. 

"We would like to request those who require immediate care to seek COVID-related treatment from other healthcare facilities until our hospitals are able to accommodate COVID cases again," it says in a statement posted on Facebook.

