COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
File photo taken on June 6, 2020, shows a COVID-19 facility.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
With no end to pandemic in sight, more COVID-19 facilities pushed in Visayas, Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 7:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on across the country, medical directors and leaders from Visayas and Mindanao are pushing for the establishment of more COVID-19 facilities in their respective areas.

In a virtual panel discussion hosted by Institute for Solidarity in Asia, medical leaders from Zamboanga City, Davao City, Tagum City, Cebu City and Santa Barabara, Iloilo, shared the steps taken by their hospitals to boost their infectious disease infrastructure.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Gerardo Manzano, Philippine Heart Center deputy executive director for medical services.

Ultimately, the doctors agreed that these improvements in infrastructure were necessary to "crisis-proof" hospitals in case of a second wave of infections or a new pandemic altogether.

"No one can say that we are prepared or what we are doing is enough so that's why we're just thinking again, moving forward all the time, [on] how to address this. Because we have to think about resiliency and we have to think about giving the services not just to COVID but as well as the non-covid [patients]," Zamboanga City Medical Center's Incident Commander, Dr. Giovanni Gimena, explained.

Identifying a center for infectious diseases in Visayas

Dr. Judy Ann Dumayas, Western Visayas Sanitarium Medical Center chief I, reported that the Iloilo facility has successfully transferred its coronavirus and its non-coronavirus patients into separate buildings.

"We already transferred out COVID-positive patients to our newly renovated single bed COVID-dedicated ward [and] we transferred our non-COVID infectious patients out of the hospital building to the newly improved..non-COVID infectious ward," Dumayas reported.

"We submitted our readiness for the construction of the Bayanihan Heal as One offsite dormitory for medical personnel, another building will be given for the construction of quarantine or isolation facility for covid suspects and the site visit was already done by the [Department of Public Works and Highways] last week," she added.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the sanitarium was already slated to boost its capacity to treat infectious diseases.

Dr. Gerard Aquino, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center chief II, said that an infectious center for Visayas should be indentified to better confront a second wave or a new pandemic in the future.

He added that the Western Visayas Sanitarium "is a very good location", and if outfitted with the necessary improvements, would make a good infectious disease center in the future.

Aquino said that Vicente Memorial in Cebu City was previously awarded with a four-story infectious ward but construction stopped due to the pandemic.

He further explained that identifying an infectious diseases center would allow Level 3 or trauma hospitals such as Vicente Sotto Memorial and referral facilities to "concentrate on really specialized cases."

Mindanao hospitals eye more COVID-19 labs

Zamboanga City Medical Center's incident commander, Dr. Giovanni Gimena, said that even as the hospital already has an outpatient COVID-19 facility, it has separate plans to build its own center for the virus.

"We are also lobbying for additional molecular laboratory that will be again placed in our institution. We have had talks with the local government unit and some of the people from the national government that maybe we could put a COVID facility that is outside...the economic center of Zamboanga City," Gimena said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bryan Dalid, Davao Regional Medical Center chief II, said the Tagum City hospital is still working on moving its isolation facility into a separate building and to establish its own COVID-19 laboratory in the future.

Southern Philippines Medical Center Chief II, Dr. Ricardo Audan, reported that two of the Davao City hospital's projects to expand its facilities have already been approved and awarded.

"This is the expansion of a subnational laboratory, its about P70 million, probably next month it will start constructing, and we have also P25 million approved budget for the non-COVID [intensive care unit]," Dalid explained.

He added that hiring additional nurses and doctors were critical to preparing for the possibility of a second wave.

As it stands, the country has been under community quarantine for 134 days — the longest quarantine period in the world.

Cases are still rising, with the Health department logging over 2,000 cases new cases four days in a row from last Thursday to last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the DOH placed the national caseload at 85,486 and fatalities at 1,962.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BFAR gets third golden bangus
By Eva Visperas | 1 day ago
Another golden bangus or milkfish was turned over to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Barangay Bonuan Binloc...
Nation
fbfb
6 cops survive NPA ambush
By Ed Amoroso | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Six police officers survived an ambush perpetrated by suspected communist rebels in Sta. Maria town on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
With no end to pandemic in sight, more COVID-19 facilities pushed in Visayas, Mindanao
1 hour ago
Ultimately, the doctors agreed that these improvements in infrastructure were necessary to"crisis-proof" hospitals in case...
Nation
fbfb
SPD cop shot dead
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A policeman of the Southern Police District was shot dead in Las Piñas yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
MMDA defends bus lane concrete barriers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday denied that the median lane was too narrow for buses, following a series of accidents involving concrete barriers along EDSA.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
10,000 violated backriding rules – DILG
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
About 10,000 people were reported to have violated protocols on motorcycle backriding, the Department of the Interior and...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Mindanao
By Helen Flores | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked parts of northern and eastern Mindanao yesterday.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
No outdoor Eid’l Adha prayers in Cotabato
By John Unson | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The city mayor’s office has banned outdoor prayers in celebration of Eid’l Adha on Friday as part of coronavirus disease 2019 containment efforts.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Multicab rams noodle house; 3 dead
By Gilbert Bayoran | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Three teenagers died and two others were injured when a multicab rammed a noodle house along the highway in Murcia, Negros Occidental on Sunday.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
7 nabbed for kidnapping Chinese man
By Neil Jayson Servallos | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven men six Chinese and a Filipino were arrested by the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group on Monday night for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese man.
20 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with