PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 27, 2020, photo, locally stranded individuals set up camp on the bleachers of the football stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila at midnight while they wait for their transport back to their provinces as part of the 2nd batch of the Hatid Tulong program of the government.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 infections in Philippines may reach 90,000 by end-July — UP researcher
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — A researcher from the University of the Philippines on Monday warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 90,000 by the end of July and 140,000 by the end of August.

Mathematics professor Guido David, a member of the UP OCTA Research group, relayed these amended figures to ABS-CBN after the country on Sunday logged over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day.

"Originally, 85,000 was already our upper projection but its possible that we will reach 90,000 [infections] now," he said in Filipino.

David in the first week of July projected 100,000 infections by the end of August but upped that figure by 40,000 on Monday.

He also emphasized that most of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in Metro Manila which is under a general community quarantine. 

"The trend in Cebu is going down. The curve is being flattened in Cebu. The trend in NCR is going upwards, not just NCR, but Calabarzon as well," he said in FIlipino.

Guido added that while reverting back to an enhanced community quarantine is not an official recommendation of the experts at UP, he says it would help Metro Manila as other measures such as randomized testing and localized lockdowns are not sufficiently curbing the rise in cases.

The health department on July 26 logged 80,448 coronavirus infections.

It has been 132 days since the Philippines was first put under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.

Despite the community quarantine and enforcement from police which has resulted in thousands of arrests and has been tagged by lawmakers and rights groups as "overzealous" and "disproportionate," UP researchers have upped their projections for the end of July several times now due to the surge in new cases.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has warned that the capital region may revert back to an enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases breach 85,000 by month's end.

2020 SONA COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 24, 2020 - 9:48am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

July 24, 2020 - 9:48am

Large majorities of Filipinos continue to follow recommended safety protocols against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

The poll released Friday found that 76% adult Filipinos always use a face mask when going outside, 65% always wash their hands several times a day and 55# always keep physical distance when going outside.

SWS conducted the mobile phone survey from July 3 to 6, shortly after the community quarantine was relaxed in most areas of the country.

July 22, 2020 - 1:04pm

The Department of Information and Communications Technology says citizens can now access relevant COVID-19 news and issuances at the newly-launched Unified COVID-19 website.

The website aims to gather all news about the pandemic in one platform for the general public.

“The stream of information about the COVID-19 threat—the number of new cases, new advice, new issuances, and new rules can be challenging to keep up with, so the Unified COVID-19 website aims to remedy this fragmentation of data to contribute to a holistic understanding of the situation,” says DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.

“By providing real-time data in both the national and local scale, we aim to help frontliners get access to their most pressing information needs in support of President Duterte’s directives for efficient COVID-19 response,” he adds.

July 21, 2020 - 9:42am

Government Service Insurance System announces that it has extended the filing of application for its COVID-19 Emergency Loan program for another month or until Aug. 12, 2020.

“We are extending the July 12 deadline to give more time for our members and old-age and disability pensioners affected by the public health crisis to apply for the loan. We are expecting to reach out to more than 1.3 million members who are qualified for the loan with a projected total amount of P43 billion,” says GSIS President and General  Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

July 20, 2020 - 4:37pm

The Department of Health on Monday reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,898. Of the positive cases, 43,991 are active cases.

Among the active cases, 90.6% are mild, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 0.4% are severe and 0.5% are critical.

The health department also reports 607 new recoveries, raising the total of recovered patients to 23,072 while the four new confirmed deaths pushed the national death toll to 1,835.

July 20, 2020 - 9:07am

Vice President Leni Robredo has sent a list of recommendations to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on the government's response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 67,000 individuals in the Philippines.

In a letter addressed to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, the vice president listed observations, questions and recommendations on matters of public health data, status of programs, reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation concerns restarting the economy, education and composition of the IATF.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood firm on the belief that our country can only get through this crisis if all sectors of society pull together towards a shared goal: Surviving, adapting to the changes it may bring, and building a better normal for all," Robredo said in her letter dated June 30.

Robredo made the recommendations after meetings with several groups, such as data analysts, professional educators, economists, advocates, health experts and experts on the national budget.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases yesterday exceeded 80,000, with over 2,000 additional infections reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing the extension...
Headlines
fbfb
21 minutes ago
Can cops confiscate your protest placards? Guevarra says 'no'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 minutes ago
Placards or banners that express one’s position on national issues cannot be subjected to confiscation, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
40 minutes ago
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 40 minutes ago
As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
National Center for Mental Health chief shot dead in Quezon City
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Cursory examination showed that both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot sounds on the different parts of their bodies....
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with