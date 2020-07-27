COVID-19 infections in Philippines may reach 90,000 by end-July — UP researcher

MANILA, Philippines — A researcher from the University of the Philippines on Monday warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 90,000 by the end of July and 140,000 by the end of August.
Mathematics professor Guido David, a member of the UP OCTA Research group, relayed these amended figures to ABS-CBN after the country on Sunday logged over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day.
"Originally, 85,000 was already our upper projection but its possible that we will reach 90,000 [infections] now," he said in Filipino.
David in the first week of July projected 100,000 infections by the end of August but upped that figure by 40,000 on Monday.
He also emphasized that most of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in Metro Manila which is under a general community quarantine.
"The trend in Cebu is going down. The curve is being flattened in Cebu. The trend in NCR is going upwards, not just NCR, but Calabarzon as well," he said in FIlipino.
Guido added that while reverting back to an enhanced community quarantine is not an official recommendation of the experts at UP, he says it would help Metro Manila as other measures such as randomized testing and localized lockdowns are not sufficiently curbing the rise in cases.
The health department on July 26 logged 80,448 coronavirus infections.
It has been 132 days since the Philippines was first put under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.
Despite the community quarantine and enforcement from police which has resulted in thousands of arrests and has been tagged by lawmakers and rights groups as "overzealous" and "disproportionate," UP researchers have upped their projections for the end of July several times now due to the surge in new cases.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has warned that the capital region may revert back to an enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases breach 85,000 by month's end.
Large majorities of Filipinos continue to follow recommended safety protocols against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey.
The poll released Friday found that 76% adult Filipinos always use a face mask when going outside, 65% always wash their hands several times a day and 55# always keep physical distance when going outside.
SWS conducted the mobile phone survey from July 3 to 6, shortly after the community quarantine was relaxed in most areas of the country.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says citizens can now access relevant COVID-19 news and issuances at the newly-launched Unified COVID-19 website.
The website aims to gather all news about the pandemic in one platform for the general public.
“The stream of information about the COVID-19 threat—the number of new cases, new advice, new issuances, and new rules can be challenging to keep up with, so the Unified COVID-19 website aims to remedy this fragmentation of data to contribute to a holistic understanding of the situation,” says DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.
“By providing real-time data in both the national and local scale, we aim to help frontliners get access to their most pressing information needs in support of President Duterte’s directives for efficient COVID-19 response,” he adds.
Government Service Insurance System announces that it has extended the filing of application for its COVID-19 Emergency Loan program for another month or until Aug. 12, 2020.
“We are extending the July 12 deadline to give more time for our members and old-age and disability pensioners affected by the public health crisis to apply for the loan. We are expecting to reach out to more than 1.3 million members who are qualified for the loan with a projected total amount of P43 billion,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
The Department of Health on Monday reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,898. Of the positive cases, 43,991 are active cases.
Among the active cases, 90.6% are mild, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 0.4% are severe and 0.5% are critical.
The health department also reports 607 new recoveries, raising the total of recovered patients to 23,072 while the four new confirmed deaths pushed the national death toll to 1,835.
Vice President Leni Robredo has sent a list of recommendations to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on the government's response to the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 67,000 individuals in the Philippines.
In a letter addressed to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, the vice president listed observations, questions and recommendations on matters of public health data, status of programs, reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation concerns restarting the economy, education and composition of the IATF.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood firm on the belief that our country can only get through this crisis if all sectors of society pull together towards a shared goal: Surviving, adapting to the changes it may bring, and building a better normal for all," Robredo said in her letter dated June 30.
Robredo made the recommendations after meetings with several groups, such as data analysts, professional educators, economists, advocates, health experts and experts on the national budget.
