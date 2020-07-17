Mayon Volcano's status lowered to Alert Level 1

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists downgraded Friday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 1, which signifies low level of unrest, following the continued decline of monitored parameters.

This means the “likelihood of an eruption occurring within the immediate future has diminished.”

Phivolcs said the scaling down of alert status of Mayon was due to decrease in volcanic earthquake activity, relatively low levels of sulfur dioxide emission and weak to moderate steaming activity from the crater.

“However, the lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted that the volcano’s unrest has ceased, considering that eruptible magma has already accumulated beneath the edifice,” state volcanologists said.

Phivolcs added that alert status may step up once again to Alert Level 2 if there is a renewed increase in any one or combination of monitoring parameters. But if there is a noticeable return to baseline levels of ground deformation and low levels of other monitoring parameters are sustained, then the alert level may be further lowered.

Despite the downgraded alert status, the public is still reminded to avoid entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Mayon Volcano—known for its “perfect cone”—last erupted in 2018.