COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This handout photo from Rizal province shows the Hinulugang Taktak waterfall in Antipolo City.
Rizal province website
Decades after losing Pasig to NCR, Rizal has new official capital
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law five local bills including a measure that makes Antipolo City the capital of Rizal province.

Republic Act No. 11475 moves the capital and seat of Rizal from Pasig City in Metro Manila to Antipolo City.

The president signed the measure into law last June 19.

Rep. Roberto Puno (Antipolo City), principal author of the bill, previously said Pasig has not been part of Rizal province for more than four decades but remained the capital of the province.

Pasig was one of the municipalities included in Rizal when it was formed by the second Philippine Commission led by then colonial Governor-General William Howard Taft in 1901. The city, however, had been under the territorial and political jurisdiction of Metro Manila since 1975, Puno noted.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, sponsor of the bill, said the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Rizal has issued an ordinance transferring the seat of the provincial government to Antipolo City.

The declaration of Antipolo City as the province's seat of government would generate more economic activities, the senator added.  

Other measures signed into law are Republic Act No. 11471, which creates a barangay to be known as Barangay H-2 in Dasmariñas City in Cavite; Republic Act No. 11472, which increases the bed capacity of the CARAGA Regional Hospital in Surigao City; Republic Act No. 11473, which upgrades the Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City, Cebu; and Republic Act No. 11474, which upgrades the Maria L. Eleazar District Hospital in Tagkawayan, Quezon province.

ANTIPOLO NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION RIZAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 returning residents, ex-inmate test positive for COVID-19 in Zamboanga
By Roel Pareño | 2 days ago
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease increased to 205 in Zamboanga peninsula as five locally stranded...
Nation
fbfb
Cebu City PNP, DepEd offices on lockdown
By Miriam Desacada | 2 days ago
At least 25 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office have been found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
Frontliners emulating Jose Rizal’s self sacrifice
By Christina Mendez | 2 days ago
Malacañang officials compared thousands of Filipino health workers and other frontline workers engaged in addressing...
Nation
fbfb
DENR, NBI seize P3.2 million agarwood
By Michael Punongbayan | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources along with agents of the National Bureau of Investigation have confiscated about 20 kilos of agarwood valued at P3.2 million in Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal.
Nation
fbfb
3 nabbed for P8 million shabu, guns
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
More than P8 million worth of illegal drugs, firearms and explosives were confiscated by anti-narcotics agents from three...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Barangay captain, 2 others killed in island off Basilan
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Umbong was initially rushed to the Rural Health Unit of Tabuan Lasa in Barangay Lanawan but died while undergoing treatm...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
7 Chinese fugitives deported
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has deported seven Chinese fugitives for allegedly engaging in online gaming and other illegal...
Nation
fbfb
Army opens mental health center
By Michael Punongbayan | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army opened its Mental Health Resiliency Center at the Army General Hospital in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig over the weekend.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
3 die in Ilocos mishap
By Raymund Catindig | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Three persons died in a smashup involving a motorcycle, a tricycle and a truck in Santa, Ilocos Sur on Saturday.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P6.3 million marijuana seized in CAR
By Artemio Dumlao | June 22, 2020 - 12:00am
At least P6.3 million worth of marijuana bricks were seized from three persons who attempted to slip through a checkpoint in Bontoc, Mountain Province on Saturday night.
17 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with