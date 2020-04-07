Pasig declares biking an essential form of transportation during community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — With all mass transport systems temporarily suspended in Luzon, the city government of Pasig declared biking a mode of transportation for people making essential travel during the period of enhanced community quarantine.
Executive Order 18, signed on March 25, declared biking as an essential form of transportation in the city. The order was supported by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through Resolution 59 passed on March 30.
Following the issuance of the executive order and the resolution, establishments in Pasig City that are engaged in the repair and maintenance of bicycles—including vulcanizing—as well as the sale of essential bike parts and accessories will be classified as essential business and will be allowed to operate.
City departments were ordered to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in Pasig.
They were also instructed to identify key locations of bicycle infrastructure for repair, rehabilitation and upgrade.
Last month, the city government lent bicycle units to healthcare workers and other frontline personnel who were affected by the suspension of public transportation under the enhanced community quarantine.
Mayor Vico Sotto earlier appealed to the national government to allow the operation of tricycles, citing difficulties in transporting healthcare workers, other emergency frontliners and even patients. The national government rejected his plea.
President Rodrigo Duterte said the government is inclined to extend the lockdown on the main island of Luzon until April 30 to further stem the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Philippines on Monday recorded a total 3,660 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 deaths.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirms that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) recommended the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Nograles, also IATF spokesperson, said the task force formally recommended to the Office of the President the extension of the implementation of the ECQ in Luzon until April 30.
Pasig City issues an executive order declaring biking as a means of transportation for people making essential travel during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon.
Key provisions of the order are: 1) bicycle shops can open, 2) provision of accessible pedestrian infrastructure and 3) repair, rehab and upgrade of bicycle infrastructure.
"City departments have been directed to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in the City," Pasig Transport said.
President Duterte says officials already discussed the possibility of a two-week extension of the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon.
"We are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30. Tingnan natin...Mag double time kami," Duterte says in his late-night address.
Earlier today, COVID-19 National Task Force chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the president may decide on the lockdown extension between April 12 and 14.
Valenzuela City stresses that discrimination against medical frontliners as well as confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases.
"With each story heralding the heroism of the doctors, nurses, medical technologists, laboratory technicians, and other medical frontliners, are sad stories of the same frontliners being denied access to public services, or being prohibited to enter their own villages, houses or condominium units. Some of them even sustain physical injuries," the city's public information office says.
"COVID-19 patients, PUIs, and PUMs suffer the same fate as the frontliners as they, too, are victims of face-to-face bashing, bullying, and hate speeches," it also says.
"As part of Valenzuela City’s measures to protect them, violators of the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance will be meted out a penalty amounting to P3,000 or will be imprisoned for 60 days or will both be fined and imprisoned at the discretion of the court," the city says, adding its anti-discrimination ordinance has been in force since 2019.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong may recommend a modified community lockdown if the city sees no more positive COVID19 cases when the Luzon-wide extended community quarantine ends on April 12.
In a meeting with chiefs of hospitals and medical experts Monday, Magalong says plans to recommend a modified community lockdown where Baguio’s borders will still be closed while the city will gradually allow economic activities within.
Transport, construction, manufacturing and among others businesses offering basic services will be opened during the modified community lockdown, he explains.
But Magalong sees the continued suspension of classes in the city until the end of April. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
