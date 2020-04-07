Pasig declares biking an essential form of transportation during community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — With all mass transport systems temporarily suspended in Luzon, the city government of Pasig declared biking a mode of transportation for people making essential travel during the period of enhanced community quarantine.

Executive Order 18, signed on March 25, declared biking as an essential form of transportation in the city. The order was supported by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through Resolution 59 passed on March 30.

Following the issuance of the executive order and the resolution, establishments in Pasig City that are engaged in the repair and maintenance of bicycles—including vulcanizing—as well as the sale of essential bike parts and accessories will be classified as essential business and will be allowed to operate.

City departments were ordered to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in Pasig.

They were also instructed to identify key locations of bicycle infrastructure for repair, rehabilitation and upgrade.

Last month, the city government lent bicycle units to healthcare workers and other frontline personnel who were affected by the suspension of public transportation under the enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Vico Sotto earlier appealed to the national government to allow the operation of tricycles, citing difficulties in transporting healthcare workers, other emergency frontliners and even patients. The national government rejected his plea.

President Rodrigo Duterte said the government is inclined to extend the lockdown on the main island of Luzon until April 30 to further stem the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Philippines on Monday recorded a total 3,660 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 deaths.