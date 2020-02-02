3 killed in Sulu Army camp shooting

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Army corporal was killed after he allegedly shot dead his two superior officers in a military camp in Barangay Liang, Patikul, Sulu on Friday night.

Maj. Rael Gabot, executive officer of the 9th Fire Artillery Battalion (9FAB); First Lt. Ryan Lamoste, civil military officer, and Cpl. Jack Indap died while being treated at the station hospital at Camp Teodulfo Bautista, Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command, said.

The 9FAB is under the control of the newly created 11th Infantry Division that was tasked to finish off Abu Sayyaf bandits.

Initial investigation showed that Lamoste confronted Indap for hitting Pvt. Ralph Patongao, duty steward at the unit officer’s mess hall, on Friday.

A heated argument ensued when Lamoste asked Indap if he was drunk and relieved him from his post.

Indap reportedly shot Gabot using his service firearm, an R4-A3 rifle, when the official tried to intervene, then shot Lamoste.

Personnel of the 41st Infantry Battalion neutralized Indap when he refused to surrender.

Encinas assured the relatives of the fatalities that the Philippine National Police is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. – With Jaime Laude, Romina Cabrera