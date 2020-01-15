LIST: Batangas roads closed due to Taal ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways on Wednesday morning announced that three road sections in Batangas are closed off for all types of vehicles due to ashfall from the Taal Volcano.

Days after the volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon, an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place.

Related Stories Tagaytay-Talisay, Tagaytay Taal Lake Road closed amid volcanic activity

Meanwhile, the evacuation of residents in Calabarzon (Region IV-A), particularly Cavite and Batangas, continues with the latter province placed under a state of calamity.

Here are the roads closed to vehicles (as of 10 a.m. Wednesday):

Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay Road (Talisay-Tagaytay Section)

Lake Taal-Tagaytay Road

Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo Road

"All other road sections in NCR, Regions III, IV-A and IV-B are passable to all types of vehicles," the DPWH said.