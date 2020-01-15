NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
A motorcycle in Tagaytay is covered with ash.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
LIST: Batangas roads closed due to Taal ashfall
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways on Wednesday morning announced that three road sections in Batangas are closed off for all types of vehicles due to ashfall from the Taal Volcano.

Days after the volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon, an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of residents in Calabarzon (Region IV-A), particularly Cavite and Batangas, continues with the latter province placed under a state of calamity.

Here are the roads closed to vehicles (as of 10 a.m. Wednesday):

  • Tanauan-Talisay-Tagaytay Road (Talisay-Tagaytay Section)
  • Lake Taal-Tagaytay Road
  • Talisay-Laurel-Agoncillo Road

"All other road sections in NCR, Regions III, IV-A and IV-B are passable to all types of vehicles," the DPWH said.

