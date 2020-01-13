SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
A motorcycle in Tagaytay is covered with ash.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
Tagaytay-Talisay, Tagaytay Taal Lake Road closed amid volcanic activity
(Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Two national roads near the Taal Lake have been temporarily closed as the volcano spewed ash and rumbled with earthquakes Monday. 

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said the Tagaytay-Talisay Road and the Tagaytay Taal Lake Road are temporarily closed. 

“DPWH has deployed manpower and equipment to support rescue and evacuation procedures in several Batangas towns such as San Nicolas, Talisay, Balete, Agoncillo, Tanauan, Laurel, etc,” Villar said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

In a bulletin issued 8 a.m., the seismology agency said that Taal Volcano had a magmatic eruption, which is characterized by weak lava fountaining accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning.

The magmatic eruption was recorded from 2:49 a.m. to 4:28 a.m.

A total of 75 volcanic earthquakes in Taal area has also been recorded as of 5 a.m.

Around 2,549 families or over 10,000 persons have been evacuated from the volcanic island and other high risk areas amid the ongoing eruption, the Office of Civil Defense said.

Ash and thick mud have blanketed large parts and neigboring provinces. Ash has also reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital.

PAGASA said light the volcanic activity will bring light to moderate rains over the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna. The state weather bureau also warned of possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashflow.

No sea voyage cancelation

There is no unusual incident for the Philippine Ports Authority, especially in Batangas area, its general manager Jay Santiago said.

“No significant ashfall at the Batangas City port, only low intensity tremors,” Santiago said, adding there is no vessel cancelation for Batangas so far.

Aviation officials, meanwhile, ordered a suspension of flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

