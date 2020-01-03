NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
File photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Baguio City.
Philstar.con/Kristine Joy Patag
CJ Peralta to Court Administrator: Probe judge involved in release of Baguio drunk cabbie
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Friday ordered Court Administrator Midas Marquez to conduct a probe into the incident concerning the judge who allegedly meddled in the release of an intoxicated taxi driver in Baguio City.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Peralta asked Marquez to make representations with the Baguio City Police and request for copies of the statements of the personnel involved in the incident.

The court identified the implicated judge as Roberto Mabalot.

The authorities earlier complained for Mabalot's behavior,  who allegedly bullied and shouted at police officers in Baguio Police Station. It was reported that he demanded the immediate release of a taxi driver named Jone Dominguez Buclay who was arrested for traffic violation.

Buclay was caught in a video almost running over Baguio traffic police Julius Walang who called him out for traffic violation.

The police officers on duty claimed that Mabalot suddenly barged into the police station then intimidated and shouted at them without even asking about what really transpired during the incident.

Mabalot was also reportedly seen leaving the premises of the police station, together with the taxi driver-suspect.

Earlier, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año sought help from the high court to probe the judge and his misconduct.

Año criticized Mabalot for using the “padrino system” and for his failure to respect the law.

Mabalot would also be required by the Court Administrator Office to comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days, consistent with due process.

Peralta also asked the Court Administrator to submit its recommendation to the Office of the Chief Justice within 15 days from receipt of the response of Mabalot.

Marquez earlier said that his office was already looking into the incident.

On Thursday, Mabalot denied interferring in the release of the cabbie.

"I would just like to state for the record the fake news on social media, which already reached your 'Benjie Magalong-Public Servant', for putting me in bad light. It says that I interfered regarding the apprehension/case of the driver of the taxi of a relative," Mabalot was quoted as saying by the Baguio City Public Information Office.

"I declare that I did not at all interfere. The police will confirm this fact," he also said. 

BAGUIO CITY COURT ADMINISTRATOR DIOSDADO PERALTA MIDAS MARQUEZ SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japanese tourist dies after snorkeling in Cebu
1 day ago
A Japanese man suddenly felt ill while snorkeling in Oslob, Cebu and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital Thur...
Nation
fb tw
Group sees ‘crony’ takeover of ABS-CBN
By Ding Cervantes | 1 day ago
A labor group sees President Duterte’s threats against water companies and television network ABS-CBN as part of a supposed...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 20 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
YEARENDER: Isko turns Manila upside down
By Rey Galupo | 19 hours ago
Actor-turned-politician Isko Moreno knew he faced tremendous odds when he ran for mayor of Manila in May against then mayor...
Nation
fb tw
Pasig: P150 million savings ‘biggest victory’
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Saving P150 million by tweaking the procurement process of the Pasig City government is the “biggest victory”...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
4 hurt in Makati restaurant ‘gas leak’ explosion
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
At least four people were injured after an explosion in a restaurant in Makati City on Thursday evening, the Southern...
Nation
fb tw
6 hours ago
26 hurt in Kidapawan road accident
By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Twenty-six bus passengers were hurt in a highway mishap in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City amid heavy downpours before dawn...
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
Terror group’s point man falls
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The suspected gunrunner arrested by policemen in Quezon City on New Year’s Day is the point man of the Dawlah Islamiya...
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
7 dead, 22 hurt in Pampanga smashup
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Seven persons died and 22 others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Lubao, Pampanga on Wednesd...
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
Quezon City grants tax credit for real property owners
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government will begin granting tax credits to real property owners who have paid their socialized housing...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with