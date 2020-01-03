CJ Peralta to Court Administrator: Probe judge involved in release of Baguio drunk cabbie

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Friday ordered Court Administrator Midas Marquez to conduct a probe into the incident concerning the judge who allegedly meddled in the release of an intoxicated taxi driver in Baguio City.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Peralta asked Marquez to make representations with the Baguio City Police and request for copies of the statements of the personnel involved in the incident.

The court identified the implicated judge as Roberto Mabalot.

The authorities earlier complained for Mabalot's behavior, who allegedly bullied and shouted at police officers in Baguio Police Station. It was reported that he demanded the immediate release of a taxi driver named Jone Dominguez Buclay who was arrested for traffic violation.

Buclay was caught in a video almost running over Baguio traffic police Julius Walang who called him out for traffic violation.

The police officers on duty claimed that Mabalot suddenly barged into the police station then intimidated and shouted at them without even asking about what really transpired during the incident.

Mabalot was also reportedly seen leaving the premises of the police station, together with the taxi driver-suspect.

Earlier, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año sought help from the high court to probe the judge and his misconduct.

Año criticized Mabalot for using the “padrino system” and for his failure to respect the law.

Mabalot would also be required by the Court Administrator Office to comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days, consistent with due process.

Peralta also asked the Court Administrator to submit its recommendation to the Office of the Chief Justice within 15 days from receipt of the response of Mabalot.

Marquez earlier said that his office was already looking into the incident.

On Thursday, Mabalot denied interferring in the release of the cabbie.

"I would just like to state for the record the fake news on social media, which already reached your 'Benjie Magalong-Public Servant', for putting me in bad light. It says that I interfered regarding the apprehension/case of the driver of the taxi of a relative," Mabalot was quoted as saying by the Baguio City Public Information Office.

"I declare that I did not at all interfere. The police will confirm this fact," he also said.