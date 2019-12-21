4 BIFF commanders surrender

MINADANAO, Philippines — Four commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), also known as the Dawlah Islamiya, surrendered on Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, identified the surrenderees as Ibrahim Odin and Diyah Musa of the BIFF’s 3rd Brigade; Pagras Daud, administrative officer of the First Battalion, and Yasser Abunawas of the 3rd Brigade.

Sobejana said the bandits turned over a Barrett rifle, an M16, a rocket-propelled grenade, an improvised explosive device and several rounds of ammunition to the 34th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Indatuan in Northern Kabuntalan.