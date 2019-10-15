No more carmageddon in SLEX so far, board says

MANILA, Philippines — The toll regulatory board on Tuesday said that there has been no repeat of the carmageddon or gridlock experienced along South Luzon Expressway following the commencement of construction of Skyway extension.

Julius Corpuz, spokesperson of TRB, however, said that they acknowledge the daily traffic experienced by motorists along SLEX.

He maintained that there has been a huge improvement since the heavy traffic jam recorded last September 25 to 26, which overflowed on September 27.

“May traffic pa rin. Undeniable po ‘yan (There's still traffic. That’s undeniable),” Corpuz said in a radio interview with DZMM.

"The usual traffic level na nae-experience ng ating motorista bago po magkaroon ng konstruksyon at masimulan itong project na ito is almost the same now. So, halos bumalik na po sa normal traffic level before this construction happened,” he added,

(The usual traffic level experienced by motorists before the construction and start of this project is almost the same now. The normal traffic level has almost returned before this construction happened.)

Corpuz credited the improvement of traffic situation to the management who earlier reviewed the concerns of the motorists.

Last week, Rep. Sol Aragones (Laguna, 3rd District) suggested to suspend the fees along SLEX because of the heavy traffic experienced amid the construction of the Skyway extension.

READ: Board looking into suggestion to suspend toll collection on SLEX

On Monday, Aragones filed a resolution calling on her colleagues to suspend the toll collection for six months.

Aragones said that motorists’ travel time has doubled because of the construction along SLEX. She said that around 370, 000 motorists pass through the expressway daily while almost 200,000 use the skyway.

Corpuz said the board is already studying the lawmaker's suggestion, citing that it has noted the concerns of motorists who wanted to get their money’s worth while traversing SLEX.

“Kasama po ito sa konsiderasyong bibigyan ng pamunuan kung sakaling ang pasya nila ay mababahagi sa'tin sa mga darating na panahon. ‘Yang pong mga bagay na ‘yan ay kasama mo sa kanilang mga konsiderasyon—value for money sa motorista na bumabaybay sa SLEX,” Corpuz said.

(This [suspension of toll collection] is included on the considerations made by the authorities if ever they would release their decision soon. That issue is among the concerns – value for money for motorists who are traversing SLEX.)

The board official, however, said he could not comment on when would the board make a decision on the matter.

San Miguel Corporation Tollways president and CEO Manual Bonoan earlier said the suggestion of Aragones should first be reviewed as it involves collection of money.

Corpuz defended anew the construction of the Skyway extension, citing that before the highway project, the traffic in SLEX reaches San Pedro, Laguna.

“That’s why the solution is the Skyway,” he said.

Skyway O&M Corporation reportedly said the completion of the Skyway phase is eyed in December 2020.

Last October 8, the management of SLEX implemented a one-way scheme at the east service road northbound from Alabang to Sucat interchange. It advised vehicles bound for Alabang to take West service road or SLEX Sucat entry Southbound toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the management also temporarily closed the Section 1 (Buendia to Plaza Dilao) due to construction-related activities on Tuesday. — Rosette Adel