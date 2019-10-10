PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
SLEX’s outermost lane after the Alabang viaduct was closed down to give way to the Skyway Extension project.
The STAR/Russell Palma/File
Board looking into suggestion to suspend toll collection on SLEX
(Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 9:19pm

MANILA, Philippines— A government board is looking into the suggestion to suspend the toll collection on the South Luzon Expressway because of the daily gridlock experienced by motorists there.

"Sa ngayon, ang impormasyong naibigay sa akin ng pamunuan, ito'y kanila pang kasalukuyang tinitingnan, pinag-aaralan," Julius Corpuz, spokesperson of the Toll Regulatory Board said in an interview with DZMM.

(For now, the information given to me by the management is that they are looking into it, studying it.) 

"Lalo na po siguro kung ang kadahilanan ay pagpapabayang contractor nila, na hindi nila ginawa ang nararapat at lalong sumama ang lagay ng traffic, maaaring matingnan sa punto ng possible sanction on the part of the contractor," he added.

(Especially if the reason is neglect on the part of their contractor, if they failed to do what is proper and the traffic worsened, we can look at possible sanction on the part of the contractor.) 

The TRB, chaired by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, has the authority to penalize the contractor of the Skyway.

San Miguel Corporation Tollways president and CEO Manual Bonoan also said the move to suspend the collection should be discussed because it involves money.

The TRB and SMC Tollways were reacting to a suggestion by Rep. Sol Aragones (Laguna, 3rd District) to suspend the fees along SLEX because of the heavy traffic experienced amid the construction of the Skyway extension.

In a separate interview with DZMM, Aragones said motorists’ travel time has doubled because of construction along the highway.

"Halos kalahati ng buhay mo sa isang araw, nakakakain na talaga ng traffic pagdating dito sa SLEX," the lawmaker said.

(Almost half of your life in a day goes to traffic here in SLEX.) 

The lawmaker is set to file a resolution asking her colleagues at the House of Representatives to call for the temporary suspension of fees along SLEX on Monday.

The heavy traffic on SLEX began last September 25 when SMC Tollways implemented closure of Lane 3 northbound, or the outermost lane after Alabang viaduct for the ongoing Skyway extension project.

SLEX also applied a stop-and-go traffic scheme at the East Service Road near Kawasaki Area. 

The management earlier apologized and appealed for patience amid the daily heavy traffic. —Rosette Adel

READ: SMC Tollways appeals for understanding amid SLEX gridlock, ongoing construction

