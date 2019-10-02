PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
National Bureau of Investigation agents rescue 95 women during a raid on a KTV bar in Makati City Monday night.
Miguel De Guzman
91 Chinese, 4 Pinays rescued in Makati bar raid
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – At least 91 Chinese and four Filipino women were rescued from a brothel posing as a karaoke bar in Makati City Monday night.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) anti-fraud unit swooped down on KTV bar Skytop International Club in Barangay San Antonio.

The NBI conducted a series of surveillance operations after receiving a tip that Chinese guests book in the KTV bar for “escort services.”

Chinese guests are charged P280,000 for a VIP room, and even pay P10,000 to bring home the Filipina escorts, according to NBI agent John Marasigan.

Guests can book a Filipina for P15,000 and a Chinese woman for P20,000 to P30,000 using an online app, the agent said. 

Non-Chinese guests can only enter the bar when accompanied by a Chinese, the NBI said.

Authorities found used and unused condoms in the restroom during the operation.

The 14 arrested suspects will face human trafficking and cybercrime charges. Jose Rodel Clapano

 

MAKATI BAR RAID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pineapple packing plant seen to help grow peace, prosperity in Lanao del Sur
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The pineapple packing plant will employ an initial 753 workers and will export all of its products to Singapore...
Nation
Court junks parricide, murder raps in Barrameda slay
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
After 10 years, a Malabon City court has dismissed the murder and parricide charges in connection with the killing of Ruby...
Nation
Sandigan affirms conviction of ex-Kalinga mayor, wife
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Tabuk, Kalinga mayor Camilo Lammawin Jr. and his wife Salud for extorting...
Nation
91 Chinese, 4 Pinays rescued in Makati bar raid
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
At least 91 Chinese and four Filipino women were rescued from a brothel posing as a karaoke bar in Makati City Monday ni...
Nation
Man survives shooting by partner’s ex-lover
By Ghio Ong | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
A man cheated death after he was shot by the former lover of his partner in Taguig City over the weekend.
Nation
Latest
Court stops Valenzuela drivers’ future strikes
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
A Valenzuela court has issued a temporary restraining order against drivers in the city after they allegedly held an “illegal” strike last Sept. 16.
1 hour ago
Nation
SC defers action on Marcos poll protest
By Evelyn Macairan | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), yesterday deferred taking action on former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.
1 hour ago
Nation
LTFRB to order transport strikers to explain
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue show cause orders against jeepney operators and drivers who took part in a transport strike last Monday.
1 hour ago
Nation
Rody visits wake of UP fratman tagged in hazing
By Alexis Romero | October 2, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte on Monday visited the wake of a University of the Philippines student who was implicated in an alleged hazing incident.
1 hour ago
Nation
1 hour ago
House probe on P35 million Batocabe bounty sought
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives will conduct an inquiry into the disbursement of the P35 million reward for the arrest of the...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with