91 Chinese, 4 Pinays rescued in Makati bar raid

MANILA, Philippines – At least 91 Chinese and four Filipino women were rescued from a brothel posing as a karaoke bar in Makati City Monday night.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) anti-fraud unit swooped down on KTV bar Skytop International Club in Barangay San Antonio.

The NBI conducted a series of surveillance operations after receiving a tip that Chinese guests book in the KTV bar for “escort services.”

Chinese guests are charged P280,000 for a VIP room, and even pay P10,000 to bring home the Filipina escorts, according to NBI agent John Marasigan.

Guests can book a Filipina for P15,000 and a Chinese woman for P20,000 to P30,000 using an online app, the agent said.

Non-Chinese guests can only enter the bar when accompanied by a Chinese, the NBI said.

Authorities found used and unused condoms in the restroom during the operation.

The 14 arrested suspects will face human trafficking and cybercrime charges. Jose Rodel Clapano