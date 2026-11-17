1st One, GAT to perform at K-Food Manila 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy groups 1st One and GAT are set to perform at “Taste of Wonder, K-Food Manila 2026,” a two-day festival celebrating Korean food and culture on November 16 and 17 at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati City.

Organized by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) ASEAN Regional Headquarters, the event will feature Korean cuisine, live entertainment and cultural activities.

1st One and GAT will take the stage for special performances, bringing Filipino music to the festival, which aims to promote cultural exchange between the Philippines and South Korea.

Aside from the musical performances, visitors can explore various Korean food products and culinary offerings through the festival's food pavilions.

The K-Fresh Pavilion will feature Korean produce, including grapes, strawberries and paprika, while the K-Street Food Pavilion will offer popular Korean dishes such as ramyeon, gimbap, and ready-to-eat meals.

The festival will also hold a K-Food Cooking Show, where a local chef will demonstrate dishes using Korean ingredients. Visitors can likewise participate in hands-on cooking activities featuring Korean paprika, strawberries and grapes.

Selected activities will require advance registration, while the event is open to the general public.

For updates and registration details, visitors may check the official K-Food Philippines Facebook page.

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