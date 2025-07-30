^

How to score final tickets to Acer Day 2025 featuring SB19, Sarah Geronimo, Maki

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 9:51am
Composite photos of Sarah Geronimo and SB19
MANILA, Philippines — This year's Acer Day concert will feature performances by returning ambassadors SB19, Sarah Geronimo, and G22, as well as the debut of new Acerpure ambassadors from the recently concluded "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

The season's winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca lead fellow housemates Klarisse De Guzman, Shuvee Etrata, Esnyr Ranollo, Will Ashley, Ralph De Leon and Charlie Fleming attending the Mall of Asia Arena event on August 9 also featuring Maki, the Itchyworms, and KMKZ.

Tickets began going around to fans who purchased participating Acer products from the official Acer Online Store and posted short videos online tagging the brand about broken limits or those aimed to be broken.

The last set of tickets will be given to those who crack daily clues on Acer Philippines' social media pages from August 1 to 5 in the build-up to Acer Day 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Acer Philippines (@acerph)

This year will mark the ninth consecutive Acer Day celebration, this 2025 edition to be hosted by Robi Domingo.

The brand's mission is to provide technology that enables and empowers individuals to explore limitless possibilities and strive for excellence in various aspects of life, including productivity, creativity, gaming, learning, and personal well-being.

"This year's Acer Day celebration brings to the fore Acer's mission of breaking down barriers between people and technology," said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director at Acer Philippines, in a statement.

