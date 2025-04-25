^

Music

SB19 drops 3rd EP 'Simula at Wakas,' ‘Dungka’ MV features Vice Ganda, Maymay Entrata

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 5:30pm
SB19 drops 3rd EP 'Simula at Wakas,' â€˜Dungkaâ€™ MV features Vice Ganda, Maymay Entrata
P-pop group SB19 releases the music video for 'Dungka,' featuring star-studded appearances led by Vice Ganda, on April 25, 2025, in time for the release of its third extended play 'Simula at Wakas.'
Sony Music Entertainment / Released

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 served three surprises today by dropping the music videos of their two singles, “Dungka” and “Time,” from their just released third extended play (EP) “Simula at Wakas,” with star-studded appearances led by box-office star Vice Ganda. 

“Dungka” is yet another testament to the songwriting skills and preference for wordplay of leader Pablo, credited with his real name John Paulo Nase. He produced and mixed the single with his brother Josue, the duo collectively called RadKidz.  

“Dungka” slides out of the mouth of the quintet as a way of shooing unwanted personalities, just like how Filipinos would utter “doon ka (move away or out)” to show displeasure. 

With rap lines by Josh and Pablo in the middle of the track and a music video that features the chaotic energy of urban Manila, “Dungka” is a statement song with a catchy beat.

Vice Ganda, Maymay Entrata, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Sassa Gurl, Kween Yasmin, Ben&Ben’s Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma, and Mimiyuuuh lend credence to the diversity and self-expression message of “Dungka.” 

“Time,” meanwhile, is a more somber MV, a contrast to “Dungka.” It similar to mellow and instrospective songs by SB19, with composition and lyrics by Pablo. Xerxes Bakker also wrote and composed the lyrics. Samuel Akinbode also contributed to its lyrics. 

SB19’s “Simula at Wakas” is the final EP in the trilogy of past albums, “Pagsibol” (2021) and “Pagtatag” (2023). 

The P-pop group will kick-off its “Simula at Wakas” world tour with a two-day show on May 31 and June 1 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

