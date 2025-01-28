WATCH: Bamboo sings Coldplay's 'Fix You'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Bamboo covered Coldplay's hit song "Fix You" during the VLive concert in SM Mall of Asia Arena recently.

Apart from it, Bamboo also performed his hit songs "Hallelujah," "Mr Clay," "Noypi," as well as Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-Hanap Kita."

Hosted by Billy Crawford and Tuesday Vargas, the concert also featured EZ Mil, Gloc 9 and KZ Tandingan.

VLive is an event to launch Vbank. The bank, dubbed as the “Bangko ng Masa,” is the brainchild of Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Vigan Banco Rural Incorporada (VBRI), a rural bank supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), underwent a digital transformation and secured the necessary licenses from the BSP to offer mobile banking and other electronic banking services through Vbank.

“Sa pamamagitan ng Vbank, mas madali kong maipapaabot ang aking pagtulong sa masang Pilipino. Ako’y umaasa na tatangkilikin ng bawat Pilipino ang Vbank upang matanggap nila ang aking pagtulong na nawa’y magiging panimula tungo sa kaginhawahan ng kanilang buhay,” Singson said.

The bank aims to make banking easy and safe for the Filipino masses. With the Vbank mobile app, one can bank anytime, anywhere, without the hassle and long waiting times - from opening an online account to making fund transfers, bill payments and purchasing mobile prepaid credits.

