Apl.de.ap awarded 'Icon of the Year;' hopes to collaborate with BINI, Sofronio Vasquez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 9:35am
Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap revealed that he is hoping to collaborate with "Nation's Girl Group" BINI. 

Apl was awarded as the KDR Icon of the year for Music and Philantrophy at the 10th Wish Music Awards last night. 

During his speech, Apl gave a shoutout to BINI. 

“OPM is blowing up. Congratulations to all the amazing and talented artists today. I got to work with some of you guys, SB19, and I can’t wait to collaborate more — what’s up BINI?” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apl said that he's happy with what's happening with OPM (Original Pilipino Music) right now. 

“They are world-class,” he said. 

“I am just really proud that this is happening in our country. We aren’t all about we gotta make it outside the country, right? We are proud of our growing music industry and supporting each other,” he added. 

He previously released the single “Ready” with SB19. 

Apl also wants to collaborate with first Filipino "The Voice" USA champion Sofronio Vasquez.

“I have been meaning to call him but I have been busy. Congratulations. If he needs some music, let me know,” he said.

“He is another fellow countryman making it worldwide and making noise for the country,” he added.

APL.DE.AP

BINI
