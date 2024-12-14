^

Music

Apl.de.ap teases Black Eyed Peas 2025 Las Vegas residency

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 12:34pm
Apl.de.ap teases Black Eyed Peas 2025 Las Vegas residency
The Black Eyed Peas
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap teased several details about his group the Black Eyed Peas' upcoming residency in Las Vegas next year.

The "Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency" is set to place across different dates in February, March, and May at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

In an exclusive interview, Apl.de.ap told Philstar.com what to expect from the Las Vegas shows.

"We're very excited about the residency and we put something very special, not your usual Black Eyed Peas show," Apl.de.ap shared. "We turned it into a story the whole auditorium into a spaceship."

The show will take audiences on a journey through the Black Eyed Peas' discography accompanied by new member Vida, created from artificial intelligence.

RELATED: Black Eyed Peas debuting Taylor Swift-inspired AI member at 2025 Las Vegas residency

Apl.de.ap compared the upcoming concerts to a 4-dimensional show with speakers throughout the auditorium, mist spraying out, and the crowd's ability to interact with Vida.

"You get to participate with the Black Eyed Peas fighting the evil force!" Apl.de.ap said with a smile.

Fellow Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am previously said the group predicted having an AI member in their 2009 "The E.N.D." album with the avatar personality in the video and the character on their album cover.

Apl.de.ap confirmed this to Philstar.com, "We've been using that style from 'The E.N.D.' and 'The Beginning.' Now it's just developed into this beautiful girl named Vida. So she's always gonna be intertwined with our music and future projects."

Will.i.am had said Vida will have songs with him, Taboo, and Filipino-American session member Jessica "J. Rey Soul" Reynoso, making it an interactive experience all around, and even teased that after Las Vegas the show with Vida could head to Broadway or the West End.

RELATED: Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'

