^

Music

‘I’m back’: Maris Racal teases new song after cheating controversy

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 6:42pm
âIâm backâ: Maris Racal teases new song after cheating controversy
Maris Racal
Maris Racal via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal is set to drop a new song that is inspired by her journey marred with “pain, regret and the courage to seek forgiveness.” 

The actress-singer said that she wrote “Perpektong Tao” as her latest song set for release on Friday, January 17. 

“I’m back. Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible.

“It was born from a journey through pain, regret, and the courage to seek forgiveness, a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find light. I’m sharing this with the world, hoping it resonates with those who need it most,” the actress said. 

While she is more known as an actress as part of the upcoming action-drama “Incognito,” Maris is also a singer with a number of recognizable tunes to her name. 

She released two studio albums, “Stellar” in 2018 and “Ate Sandali” in 2022. Among her popular singles are “Asa Naman” and “Ate Sandali.” 

Over the holidays, Maris figured in a cheating scandal with her screen partner Anthony Jennings. It became viral early December last year when Anthony's ex, Jam Villanueva, posted the screenshots of Maris and Anthony's private messages. Both she and Anthony have apologized after the posts went viral. 

She and Anthony are part of the cast of "Incognito," which serves as the TV comeback of Daniel Padilla. It also stars Richard Gutierrez, Kaila Estrada, Baron Geisler and Ian Veneracion. 

RELATED: ‘I really fell’: Maris Racal apologizes, airs side over alleged cheating issue with Anthony Jennings

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' J-Hope includes Manila return in 1st solo tour
6 days ago

BTS' J-Hope includes Manila return in 1st solo tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS will embark on his first-ever solo world tour, with a return to Manila set this...
Music
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I&rsquo;m Okay'
6 days ago

Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I’m Okay'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released her new album, “I’m Okay,” to the delight of her fans. ...
Music
fbtw
TXT concert film gets limited run in Philippine 4DX cinemas
6 days ago

TXT concert film gets limited run in Philippine 4DX cinemas

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The first-ever immersive concert film of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together or TXT is getting a limited seven-day run in Philippine...
Music
fbtw
Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union
7 days ago

Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi were spotted together in La Union. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with