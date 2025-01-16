‘I’m back’: Maris Racal teases new song after cheating controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal is set to drop a new song that is inspired by her journey marred with “pain, regret and the courage to seek forgiveness.”

The actress-singer said that she wrote “Perpektong Tao” as her latest song set for release on Friday, January 17.

“I’m back. Writing this song healed me in ways I never thought possible.

“It was born from a journey through pain, regret, and the courage to seek forgiveness, a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find light. I’m sharing this with the world, hoping it resonates with those who need it most,” the actress said.

While she is more known as an actress as part of the upcoming action-drama “Incognito,” Maris is also a singer with a number of recognizable tunes to her name.

She released two studio albums, “Stellar” in 2018 and “Ate Sandali” in 2022. Among her popular singles are “Asa Naman” and “Ate Sandali.”

Over the holidays, Maris figured in a cheating scandal with her screen partner Anthony Jennings. It became viral early December last year when Anthony's ex, Jam Villanueva, posted the screenshots of Maris and Anthony's private messages. Both she and Anthony have apologized after the posts went viral.

She and Anthony are part of the cast of "Incognito," which serves as the TV comeback of Daniel Padilla. It also stars Richard Gutierrez, Kaila Estrada, Baron Geisler and Ian Veneracion.

