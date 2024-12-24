Ariana Grande releases 'Santa Tell Me' live version for song's 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande in one of the cover artworks for her album "Eternal Sunshine"

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Ariana Grande marked the tenth anniversary of her holiday track "Santa Tell Me" by releasing a live version of the song.

Ariana posted on her YouTube channel a video of herself performing the song in a studio, part of her "eternal sunshine" sessions where's she been doing live versions of her tracks from her album of the same name.

"Celebrating ten years of 'Santa Tell Me!' Thank you so much for all of the love you have shown this record over the past decade. Wishing you all a happy, happy holiday!" Ariana said on Instagram with a clip from the live performance.

"Santa Tell Me" was released in 2014 as a standalone single but was included in the Japanese exclusive reissue of her first extended play "Christmas Kisses" and while a "naughty version" appeared on her second one "Christmas & Chill" the following year.

Since its release it has been a staple in Christmas playlists, even peaking at No. 16 in Philippine music charts.

Ariana had a stellar 2024 which began with the release of her seventh album "Eternal Sunshine" and ended with a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Wicked" as Glinda.

