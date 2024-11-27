P-pop group BGYO bares Christmas, 2025 plans

P-pop group BGYO in colorful Christmas stocking costumes at the Star Magical Christmall Ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City on November 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines - With Christmas stockings' purpose of receiving gifts from Santa Claus, P-pop group BGYO strutted the white carpet of Star Magic’s Christmas Ball last Sunday as a gift that keeps on giving by embodying a living Christmas stocking.

Gelo, JL, Akira, Mikki, and Nate walked the runway with a playful take on Christmas socks as they served glam and fun when they posed at the cameras during the ball held in Solaire North in Quezon City.

The leader of the group, Gelo Rivera, arrived in a plaid pattern design socks with Rudolph, the red-nose reindeer, at the bottom. JL Toreliza entered the ball with a greeting as he showed a “Merry Christmas” statement and Santa Claus in his attire.

Meanwhile, Akira Morishita flaunted red clothing with a giant snowman in the front. While holding a basketball, Mikki Claver came striking in a plain black fit with a poinsettia as a design. Nate Porcalla wore a pink attire with Christmas ornaments and his name at the top of the costume.

With the Christmas season usually aligned with family time, JL shared that one of his favorite memories is spending the season with a complete family.

“Siguro 'yung na complete kaming family kasi si daddy nasa abroad so minsan lang maka-uwi,” he said.

Reflecting on a cherished Filipino tradition, Gelo shared that one of his most treasured Christmas memories is going door-to-door carolling. He anticipates spending the season in Pasay City with his father.

Similarly, Akira shared that he will spend the holiday season with his family in Bulacan.

“Ang favorite Christmas memory ko siguro mga pagkain sa hapag 'pag pasko, Noche Buena,” he shared with a cheerful smile.

As Nate answered “snow” as his favorite memory, other members of the group were amazed, to which JL responded with “sana all” and Akira with “oh sosyal.”

On the other hand, Mikki looks forward to spending the season with the group, which has never happened before.

In August, BGYO dropped their single "Trash." With three months since its release, BGYO assured fans that there are more exciting projects for the group.

What’s next for BGYO

As 2024 draws close, the group sets its sights on challenging its limits and achieving even more in the coming year, turning its aspirations into a collective resolution.

Speaking with determination, Gelo expressed BGYO’s drive to push boundaries and embrace new opportunities in the coming year.

“I think as a group, this 2024 and before 2024, parang sobrang busy namin sa ginagawa naming push, pero for 2025, I think push pa talaga,” Gelo said in a motivated tone.

JL quipped with a playful grin as his New Year’s resolution included, “gigising na palagi ng maaga.”

Meanwhile, Mikki hinted that BGYO has an exciting lineup of projects and surprises for next year, assuring their fans, known as "Aces," that the best is yet to come for the group.

BGYO recently teased a new track on Monday titled "Andito Lang." With anticipation building, the group assured fans this was just the beginning, with much more exciting music on the way.

“There’s a lot to expect from BGYO, of course, there’s a lot of music, more performances, pero for now, we can’t say much so abang-abang na lang sa aming social media. Maglalabas na lang kami kung anong pasabog namin,” Mikki said.

On behalf of the group, Akira expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported them from the beginning and hoped that they would still get the Aces' support moving forward.

“Maraming salamat po sa walang sawang pag-suporta, kahit na until now malapit na mag-end ang 2024 pero magka-kasama pa rin tayo. Patuloy tayong lumalaki, 'yung pamilya natin, maraming salamat po. We love you,” he said.

The group emerged victorious last week, winning the New International Artist award at Brazil’s Breaktudo Awards 2024 for the song “Patintero.”

“Get ready for 2025!” Gelo added. — Marco Beech (Philstar.com intern)

