Grand BINIverse moves Sunday concert to Nov. 19 due to 'Pepito'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 12:30pm
BINI performing at their sold-out BINIverse concert in New Frontier Theater
MANILA, Philippines — The second day of P-pop girl group BINI's Grand BINIverse concerts will be moved from the 17th of November to the 19th following the weather forecast for Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) making landfall on Sunday.

The Grand BINIverse shows were initially set to consecutively run from November 16 to 18 at the Araneta Coliseum.

However, in anticipation of the arriving super typhoon, ABS-CBN and Star Magic made the call to reschedule the November 17 concert, but the other two concerts will carry on in their initial dates.

There was no announcement though if the guest performer list would be affected as November 17 was supposedly the only day Vice Ganda and Regine Velasquez would both be attending, outside of Regine's Day 1 appearance and Vice attending on November 18.

Previously annnounced to appear at all three shows are "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano, singer-actress Maymay Entrata, dance group TPM, "Drag Race Philippines" winners Precious Paula Nicole and Maxie Andreison, and their fellow drag queens Eva Le Queen, Viñas DeLuxe, M1ss Jade So, Hana Beshie, Popstar Bench and Angel Galang.

Tickets, whether for the Big Dome or livestreaming via iWantTFC, for November 17 will still be valid for the new date.

November 17 ticket holders unable to attend on the 19th can contact Ticketnet to be refunded.

Additionally, some proceeds from the Grand BINIverse concert will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation to those who will be affected by Pepito.

BINI made a similar announcement last month after sharing a million pesos from the concert will be donated to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

