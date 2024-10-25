^

Maymay Entrata appears in Grammy Awards' original series

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 12:22pm
Maymay Entrata appears in Grammy Awards' original series
Actress Maymay Entrata performing at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit competition
Screengrab from Bb. Pilipinas Official YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maymay Entrata still could not believe that she was featured in a Grammy's original series. 

Maymay posted about her experience being interviewed by the music award-giving body for its "It Goes to 11" series, which interviews musical acts about their musical instruments or accessories. 

In Maymay's case, she talked about how an in-ear accesory helped her improve her vocal performance. 

The singer recalled how she began singing three years ago and found out that she still had flats and sharps in her performances, leaving her out of tune. When she searched other artists, she noticed they wore in-ear pieces. It led her to approach legendary singer Gary Valenciano (Gary V).

Gary V told the "Amakabogera" singer that the in-ear helps in singing and hitting the right notes during performances. Upon hearing this, she said she realized that it was the missing part of her performances. Maymay said that in-ear pieces helped her sing better and be confident in her performances. 

Apart from Maymay, other Filipino artists were featured by Grammy's in their other series. 

SB19's Josh Cullen was featured with his "Yoko Na" performance in Grammy's "Global Spin Live" series. His bandmate, Ken, who goes by the name Felip for his solo endeavors, was also featured in the same series while performing his single "Bulan." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Maymay Entrata drops 'Amakabogera' English version at Paris Fashion Week

