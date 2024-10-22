Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year

SENTOSA, Singapore — Australian pop star Kylie Minogue announced which venue she will perform in for the Manila stop of "Tension" tour next year.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed that the tour will begin in Australia on February 15, right after Valentine's Day, before going to Asia the following month and then the United Kingdom in May.

Asian stops include Tokyo, Bangkok, and Kaohsiung before the Philippine concert in Mall of Asia Arena on March 17.

"I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!" Kylie previously said in a statement.

"It's been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

This will be Kylie's 16th headlining tour, promoting her album of the same name from last year and its recently released partner entry "Tension II."

The latter album sees Kylie doing more electronic and dance anthems, including collaborations with Sia, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, and Orville Peck and the new dance track "Edge of Saturday Night" with The Blessed Madonna.

"The Tension era has been so special to me… I can't possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to 'Tension II,'" Kylie added.

There will be two ticket pre-selling dates, one for Mastercard cardholders from 10 a.m. of November 19 to 10 a.m. of November 21 and one for Live Nation Philippines members on November 21 beginning at noon.

Regular ticket selling will be on the following day, also starting at noon, via SM Tickets' website and outlets.

Kylie rose to stardom through her hit track "Can't Get You Out of My Head" from 2001 and earlier this year, her song "Padam Padam" won the inaugural Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording.

