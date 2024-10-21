^

M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 12:11pm
Norwegian pop duo M2M
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine stop of Norwegian pop duo M2M's "The Better Endings" tour next year will be on Labor Day in Araneta Coliseum.

After teasing the Philippines would be one of M2M's 2025 tour stops, a concert promoter revealed the ticket prices and details for the duo's show on May 1, 2025.

The prices for each ticketed section are as follows:

  • General Admission: P900
  • Upper Box - P1,800
  • Lower Box B - P2,800
  • Lower Box A - P3,800
  • Patron B - P4,800
  • Patron A - P5,300
  • VIP - P5,800

Only the General Admission area will be free seating, the rest have reserved seats. Tickets will go on sale beginning October 26 at noon via TicketNet's website, its box office in the concert venue, and other TicketNet outlets.

Cash, credit and debit cards, and GCash are viable payments for outlet purchases while only cards will be accepted online. A maximum of six tickets per transaction will be allowed and government ID must be presented during purchase and entry.

Minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian in the same section who will be responsible for their safety at all times, or else they must secure a waiver prior to entering the venue.

Pregnant women and attendees with medical conditions must also secure a waiver, while persons with disabilities may be relocated to appropriate sections for safety reasons.

M2M rose to fame after their song, "Don't Say You Love Me," was chosen as the soundtrack for "Pokémon" movie. 

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with other hit songs "The Day You Went Away," "Mirror Mirror," "Everything You Do," "Pretty Boy," and "Girl In Your Dreams."

A second album followed in 2001, but a year later, Marit Larsen and Marion Raven went separate ways to pursue solo careers.

