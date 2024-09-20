^

Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 12:13pm
MANILA, Philippines — Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour in Manila early next year.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines posted the artist's promotional poster on its social media pages.

Kylie will be performing in front of her Filipino fans on March 17, 2025, the official venue to be announced at a later date. 

"I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!" Kylie said in a statement. "It's been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

The singer will begin the tour in Australia before heading to Tokyo, Bangkok, Kaohsiung, and finally Manila.

She will then take a two-month break before continuing the tour in the United Kingdom, though Kylie did tease more concert dates would be announced.

Kylie rose to stardom through her hit song "Can't Get You Out of My Head" from 2001, and earlier this year her song "Padam Padam" won the inaugural Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording.

