Cebu eyes more international artists after LANY's 3-night concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 11:40am
LANY performing in Cebu City
CEBU, Philippines — After the success of American pop rock band LANY's three-night concert in the province, Cebu is eyeing for more international artists to hold shows in the city. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operations Officer Marga Nograles said that the success of LANY's concert shows that Cebuanos have a hunger for international music. 

"The success of LANY’s concerts in Cebu demonstrates that there’s a strong appetite for live international music within the Philippines, and we are excited about that," Nograles said. 

"Moving forward, we are actively working with promoters like Live Nation and other global entities to bring more international artists to Cebu and other key destinations that can provide the perfect backdrop for international events.

 
"We are also looking at how we can integrate these concerts with other tourism initiatives, such as food festivals, cultural showcases, and eco-tourism activities, to give visitors a more holistic experience of the Philippines," she added. 

Nograles also gave an update on Cebu's nightlife.  

"Cebu’s nightlife is vibrant, with a great mix of local bars, live music venues, and entertainment options, which appeals to both locals and tourists. In addition, we’re encouraging the development of more entertainment districts and multi-purpose venues to host not just concerts, but other events that would extend tourist stays and generate additional revenue for local businesses," she said. 

"We see nightlife as a key component of urban tourism, and we’re committed to further improving it by incorporating diverse and sustainable entertainment options. With Cebu’s growing reputation as a hub for both daytime and nighttime activities, we’re optimistic about its potential to attract even more tourists and international acts in the future," she added. 

On the first night of their concert in Cebu presented by Live Nation Philippines, LANY frontman Paul Klein showed his excitement to perform since the beginning of the concert as he was hyped to bring their "A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour" to the province. 

"This is the first time we're playing in Cebu. We will remember this for the rest of our lives," Paul said.

RELATED: LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts
 

