LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 12:36pm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — American pop rock band LANY opened their first of three nights concert in Cebu with a bang in Waterfront Hotel and Casino last night. 

Frontman Paul Klein showed his excitement to perform since the beginning of the concert as he was hyped to bring their "A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour" to the province. 

"This is the first time we're playing in Cebu. We will remember this for the rest of our lives," Paul said.

LANY opened their concert with "You," "Ex I Never Had," "Up To Me, "It Even Rains in LA" and "I Pray."

They then performed "I Pray," "Somewhere," "Sugar & Cinnamon," Careless," "Congrats," "I Don't Wanna Love You Anymore" and "Dancing in the Kitchen."

The crowd then erupted into excitement when LANY performed their hit songs "Pink Skies," "Alonica," "Thick and Thin," "Out of My League," "DNA," "Super Far," "13," "Cause you Have To," "Thru These Years" and "Malibu Nights."

LANY ended their concert with their encore performance of "ILYSB" and "XXL."

Presented by both Live Nation Philippines and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) to promote the Department of Tourism’s “Love The Philippines” campaign, the three-day concert shines the spotlight on Cebu not only as a top tourist destination for its rich historical heritage, vibrant culture, and beautiful scenery, but also as a preferred venue for international concerts, music festivals, and nightlife.

LANY’s concerts in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu, are very much in line with the TPB’s mandate “to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments to the country.” — Video by Jan Milo Severo, video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: LANY shines the spotlight on Cebu with 3-night concert

